Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire

DEQUINCY, La. ( KLFY ) — Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO).

The body of Lexie Doga, 27, was recovered after Beauregard Parish firefighters extinguished the blaze on Alston Cemetery Rd. near DeQuincy.

Dixon Fife, 26, of Lake Charles, La.; Morgan Douglas, 25, of Andalusia, Ala.; and Michael Dean Roberts, 45, of Jacksonville, Fla., each pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the 36th Judicial District Court this week. Their 20-year sentences were the maximum punishment they could receive, LSFMO officials stated.

“Through extensive investigative efforts, deputies were able to connect the suspects to the victim through Fife, who had known her for several years,” stated LSFMO Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. “Fife and the other two men were roommates working together doing storm recovery jobs in the Lake Charles area. Once the suspects were taken into custody, two of the three admitted their involvement in the victim’s death and disposal of her body.”

All three men have been booked into Louisiana Department of Corrections facilities.

