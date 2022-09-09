ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire

By Scott Lewis
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIjn6_0hpET7KW00

DEQUINCY, La. ( KLFY ) — Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO).

The body of Lexie Doga, 27, was recovered after Beauregard Parish firefighters extinguished the blaze on Alston Cemetery Rd. near DeQuincy.

Fire breaks out at Austerlitz Street Baptist Church

Dixon Fife, 26, of Lake Charles, La.; Morgan Douglas, 25, of Andalusia, Ala.; and Michael Dean Roberts, 45, of Jacksonville, Fla., each pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the 36th Judicial District Court this week. Their 20-year sentences were the maximum punishment they could receive, LSFMO officials stated.

“Through extensive investigative efforts, deputies were able to connect the suspects to the victim through Fife, who had known her for several years,” stated LSFMO Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. “Fife and the other two men were roommates working together doing storm recovery jobs in the Lake Charles area. Once the suspects were taken into custody, two of the three admitted their involvement in the victim’s death and disposal of her body.”

All three men have been booked into Louisiana Department of Corrections facilities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Arrest made after deadly shooting of father of 4 in Arlington: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death Friday of a father of four in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Micheal Brown, 46, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report obtained...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigating suspicious death in the Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a passerby found a body on University Boulevard. At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers and personnel from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area and found a man dead in a parking lot. Officers believe his death to be suspicious but are working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man found dead in Jacksonville parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Andalusia, AL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
Andalusia, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Father of 4 identified in deadly Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man killed in a shooting Friday evening in Arlington has been identified. Police responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Alderman Road in the Alderman Park area. When they arrived, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS News

Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Hard Labor#Michael Dean#Louisiana Department#Nexstar Media Inc
News4Jax.com

Crews called to Woodstock house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Sunday evening to a house fire in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD reported the residential structure fire on West First Street just east of Melson Avenue around 7 p.m. The extent of any damage and the cause of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Update: Clay County deputies find missing teen

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 17-year-old was found safe and returned home to his parents on Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the missing teen before 7 a.m. No other information was given. NOTE: News4JAX has removed his identity from the story as he...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after shootout on Westside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Sunday after what was described as a shootout in the Hillcrest area on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said multiple gunshots were reported around 5 p.m. on Labelle Street in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Collapsing ceilings, no air conditioning, no hot water. The I-TEAM investigates complaints against San Remo Apartments in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City records show at least 80 code enforcement complaints have been made this year against the San Remo apartments in Arlington. A collapsing ceiling led Jacksonville code enforcement to condemn a unit on July 20. Inspectors also noted the air conditioning didn’t work and the door frame was damaged.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Shootout on the Westside leaves one dead, 'major safety concern'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 1200 block of Labelle Street to multiple rounds of gunfire heard, JSO said. Witnesses on scene told officers there was a shootout between two groups of individuals, according to JSO. An unidentified 20 to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy