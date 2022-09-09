ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre Part, LA

Duo arrested after La. man allegedly causes “significant damage” to police car

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xd6sn_0hpET5Z400

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — Chance Rivere, 29, of Pierre Part and Bridget Ann Rivere, 41, of Pierre Part remain behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an incident that allegedly took place around Paul St. on Thursday night.

Last night, a deputy was working in the field when they “noticed a male and female standing by the roadway,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office,

The deputy claimed that at some point, the man threw something towards the police car.

APSO said that object hit “the window of the police cruiser causing significant damage.”

After making contact with the duo, the deputy attempted to arrest Chance Rivere and Bridget Ann Rivere.

Both individuals apparently did not make it easy for the deputy to take them into custody.

The duo was arrested and their charges are listed below:

Chance Rivere:

  • Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)
  • Resisting an Officer

Bridget Ann Rivere:

  • Interfering with a Law-Enforcement Investigation
  • Resisting an Officer

Bond has not been set for Chance Rivere or Bridget Ann Rivere.

brproud.com

Father, 3-year-old son dead in hit-and-run fiery crash on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two lives were taken in a fiery crash Tuesday morning, a father and his 3-year-old baby boy. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado and an unknown vehicle. “You have two individuals that lost their lives,” said Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Lt. Don Coppola....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3-year-old among those killed in vehicle fire on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS responded to a deadly vehicle fire on I-110 South. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was left in critical condition and two people were killed in connection...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

