Happy Sunday to you all! Today's weather hasn't been so bad. We've been anywhere from 5-10 degrees cooler than we were yesterday, but we have also been tracking winds across the area. Some stats to share with yall are the following: El Paso Intl. saw gusts up to 28 mph, Las Cruces Intl. saw gusts up to 23 mph, and various locations on the western slopes of the Organ and Franklin mts. saw gusts anywhere from 30-39 mph. That just shows you how much wind strengths can vary from the mountains to the lowlands.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO