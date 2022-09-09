ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

C-USA names UTEP’s Gavin Baechle Special Teams Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Senior kicker Gavin Baechle was honored as the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday presented by Blenders Eyewear. The award is Baechle’s second in his career. He was first honored after last season’s win over NM State. Baechle was perfect on...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fiber Optics line clipped at George Dieter and Pebble Hills

EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. According to El Paso Electric, a fiber optics line was clipped by...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Power lines down at George Dieter and Pebble Hills

EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. Powerlines, however, were downed. Crews are on their way to repair the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso sisters create all ages music venue to showcase local and national musical artists

A few El Paso sister’s are spending their free time supporting local artists and giving music lovers of all ages a place to enjoy live bands. It was back in July of 2021 when we first met the Grajeda sisters at their newest business venture, Whole Lotta Denim (WLD); A vintage boutique that the sisters created together to share their passion for fashion.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Events in the Borderland honoring the 9/11 anniversary

EL PASO, Texas– In the Borderland there are several events being held to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The El Paso Fire Department will be hosting a memorial ceremony in commemoration of the victims Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at Fire Station 18, in El Paso's Lower Valley. Located at 7901 San Jose Rd.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday

EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
FORT BLISS, TX
KVIA

Strong winds hit the Borderland with rain in the forecast

EL PASO, Texas- 40 plus mile per hour winds will be hitting the Borderland today. Rains will be seen throughout the area with Las Cruces seeing them in the early morning. The rains will be consistent for the rest of the week with Tuesday seeing a 50% chance. Temperatures will...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New mural unveiled at Providence Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas- The Providence Children’s Hospital unveiled a new mural that will grace the walls of their Ronald McDonald House. Creative Kids a non-profit that teaches and creates art with youth that are there for pediatric oncology, at risk or are disconnected, painted the mural. It is called,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Tropical moisture enters Tuesday, but keeping average temperatures

Happy Sunday to you all! Today's weather hasn't been so bad. We've been anywhere from 5-10 degrees cooler than we were yesterday, but we have also been tracking winds across the area. Some stats to share with yall are the following: El Paso Intl. saw gusts up to 28 mph, Las Cruces Intl. saw gusts up to 23 mph, and various locations on the western slopes of the Organ and Franklin mts. saw gusts anywhere from 30-39 mph. That just shows you how much wind strengths can vary from the mountains to the lowlands.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

$354.7 million hospital bond delayed due to 12,000-page petition

EL PASO, Texas -- A 12,000-page petition delayed a vote on the more than $354 million certificates of obligation bond that University Medical Center requested for upgrades and improvements. County commissioners were supposed to vote on whether to issue the $354.7 million bond on Monday, but the petition stopped the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
EL PASO, TX
