C-USA names UTEP’s Gavin Baechle Special Teams Player of the Week
DALLAS, Texas - Senior kicker Gavin Baechle was honored as the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday presented by Blenders Eyewear. The award is Baechle’s second in his career. He was first honored after last season’s win over NM State. Baechle was perfect on...
From competitors to friends; Anthony cross country runners come to the aid of opponent
EL PASO, Texas - Two Anthony Middle School cross country runners put their competitiveness aside to come to the aid of a fellow runner. Angelee Guerrero and Demi Arciniega are both 8th graders at Anthony Middle School. During the first cross country meet of the season, they noticed a runner...
Organ Mountain High School Football player remains in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Organ Mountain High School Football player Abraham Romero remains in critical condition after collapsing during a game vs Deming on August 26th. Romero was taken away from the field by an ambulance and transported to University Medical Center in El Paso. On Saturday, the Organ...
Fiber Optics line clipped at George Dieter and Pebble Hills
EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. According to El Paso Electric, a fiber optics line was clipped by...
Power lines down at George Dieter and Pebble Hills
EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. Powerlines, however, were downed. Crews are on their way to repair the...
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso sisters create all ages music venue to showcase local and national musical artists
A few El Paso sister’s are spending their free time supporting local artists and giving music lovers of all ages a place to enjoy live bands. It was back in July of 2021 when we first met the Grajeda sisters at their newest business venture, Whole Lotta Denim (WLD); A vintage boutique that the sisters created together to share their passion for fashion.
Events in the Borderland honoring the 9/11 anniversary
EL PASO, Texas– In the Borderland there are several events being held to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The El Paso Fire Department will be hosting a memorial ceremony in commemoration of the victims Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at Fire Station 18, in El Paso's Lower Valley. Located at 7901 San Jose Rd.
Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday
EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
Strong winds hit the Borderland with rain in the forecast
EL PASO, Texas- 40 plus mile per hour winds will be hitting the Borderland today. Rains will be seen throughout the area with Las Cruces seeing them in the early morning. The rains will be consistent for the rest of the week with Tuesday seeing a 50% chance. Temperatures will...
El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
New mural unveiled at Providence Children’s Hospital
EL PASO, Texas- The Providence Children’s Hospital unveiled a new mural that will grace the walls of their Ronald McDonald House. Creative Kids a non-profit that teaches and creates art with youth that are there for pediatric oncology, at risk or are disconnected, painted the mural. It is called,...
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Tropical moisture enters Tuesday, but keeping average temperatures
Happy Sunday to you all! Today's weather hasn't been so bad. We've been anywhere from 5-10 degrees cooler than we were yesterday, but we have also been tracking winds across the area. Some stats to share with yall are the following: El Paso Intl. saw gusts up to 28 mph, Las Cruces Intl. saw gusts up to 23 mph, and various locations on the western slopes of the Organ and Franklin mts. saw gusts anywhere from 30-39 mph. That just shows you how much wind strengths can vary from the mountains to the lowlands.
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
Volunteers spend Sunday morning painting the homeless shelter at El Paso’s Salvation Army Family Center
EL PASO, Texas - About a dozen volunteers from El Paso's LIFEchurch spent their Sunday morning at the Salvation Army Family Center in central El Paso repainting the center's homeless shelter. The center houses over 100 people and currently is revamping their facility with the help of the Lowe's Hometown...
$354.7 million hospital bond delayed due to 12,000-page petition
EL PASO, Texas -- A 12,000-page petition delayed a vote on the more than $354 million certificates of obligation bond that University Medical Center requested for upgrades and improvements. County commissioners were supposed to vote on whether to issue the $354.7 million bond on Monday, but the petition stopped the...
Health officials urge El Pasoans to get STD screenings
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso public health officials urge El Pasoans, especially pregnant women, to seek health screenings for sexually transmitted diseases to safeguard their health and that of their newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report showing annual cases of STDs have been...
Departure from El Paso District Attorney’s Office may delay long-awaited murder trial
EL PASO, Texas-- The trial of a man accused of a murder in 2017 may be delayed even further. Assistant District Attorney Rene Flores announced in Judge Marcos Lizarraga‘s courtroom during a hearing Tuesday morning that his last day in the office will be Friday, Sept. 23. Flores made...
