South Bay, FL

Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night.

Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.

Segura is the 63rd homicide victim in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have assumed the homicide investigation. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

