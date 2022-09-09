ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after man shot in leg in road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection to a road rage shooting that took place on Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road Tuesday morning. At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the scene where a man was found shot in the left leg. The victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family identifies Millington student shot, killed

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

One shot to death at apartments near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#I 240
actionnews5.com

Pregnant woman shot, unborn child dies

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A pregnant woman was shot Monday evening, Wynne police say. Police were called to a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. where they found the woman bleeding in the hallway. She was rushed to the hospital via helicopter. Her unborn child did not...
WYNNE, AR
WREG

Six teens charged after downtown car break-in: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night. According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five arrested after stolen car spotted in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people were arrested Monday after police spotted a stolen car in Germantown. Germantown Police said the stolen vehicle was parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter around 5 p.m. When officers tried to detain the suspects, they ran. Three suspects were caught immediately with the help of a K9. Officers found the […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair dead after hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash on September 11. The car struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair on North Hollywood Street and Vandale Avenue just before 10 p.m., said police. Police say the possible white Sedan drove away in an unknown direction. No...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

6 teens arrested downtown for auto burglary, stolen property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested six teenagers on auto burglary charges Saturday night while working in the area of Beale Street. An officer said he saw a group of people wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk from Beale Street down to Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two critical after crash in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m. Police said the victims were transported to Regional One. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m. According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street. Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy