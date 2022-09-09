Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
Woman shot to death in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire erupted in South Memphis Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Asa Drive. The woman died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital, MPD said.
Arrest made after man shot in leg in road rage shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection to a road rage shooting that took place on Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road Tuesday morning. At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the scene where a man was found shot in the left leg. The victim told...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
One shot to death at apartments near U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
Two men kick in door, steal guns from Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men kicked in the door of a Memphis home and ransacked the residence, stealing guns and other property, according to police. Memphis Police said the burglary happened on Durbin Avenue in broad daylight, around 2:25 p.m., on Friday, September 9. The two men, seen in...
Pregnant woman shot, unborn child dies
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A pregnant woman was shot Monday evening, Wynne police say. Police were called to a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. where they found the woman bleeding in the hallway. She was rushed to the hospital via helicopter. Her unborn child did not...
Six teens charged after downtown car break-in: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night. According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a […]
Five arrested after stolen car spotted in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people were arrested Monday after police spotted a stolen car in Germantown. Germantown Police said the stolen vehicle was parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter around 5 p.m. When officers tried to detain the suspects, they ran. Three suspects were caught immediately with the help of a K9. Officers found the […]
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 48-year-old man is in Shelby County Jail after police charged him for a July carjacking and kidnapping. Jail records show Toney Hopkins is charged with carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, criminal attempt-aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. According to...
Pedestrian in wheelchair dead after hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash on September 11. The car struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair on North Hollywood Street and Vandale Avenue just before 10 p.m., said police. Police say the possible white Sedan drove away in an unknown direction. No...
6 teens arrested downtown for auto burglary, stolen property
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested six teenagers on auto burglary charges Saturday night while working in the area of Beale Street. An officer said he saw a group of people wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk from Beale Street down to Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
Two critical after crash in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m. Police said the victims were transported to Regional One. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update […]
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Victim critically injured after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m. According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street. Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie. If...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Driver shaken by encounter with man accused of Memphis shooting rampage
One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive.
