ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Letter: Medical researchers have produced treatment breakthroughs for sickle cell disease

By Dr. Eli Goodman
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3to8Tx_0hpES8B200

Columnist Tiffani Jackson’s excellent piece about sickle cell anemia (SJ-R of September 4th) informs us about the challenges and pain that she and others with this horrible disease endure.

But the article does not mention the decades-long intense medical research by dedicated investigators and physicians that have produced significant treatment breakthroughs, including new medications and increasingly-used, potentially curative stem cell transplants.

Furthermore, the latest research suggests that several other cures are near at hand, including those that utilize gene therapy.

Dr. Eli Goodman, Springfield

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Goodman
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Disease#Medical Research#Stem Cell#Transplants#Diseases#General Health
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy