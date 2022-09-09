ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Texas Tech volleyball stays undefeated, sweeps Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

By By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
HOUSTON — Another career milestone was hit today after junior setter Reese Rhodes recorded her 500th assist as Texas Tech secured a 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 win Friday over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the Adidas Invitational held at Tudor Fieldhouse

Texas Tech (7-0) hit .337 in the match after collecting 39 kills on 83 attacks. The Red Raiders also tallied 31 assists, 33 digs and held the Islanders to a .143 hitting clip with seven total blocks (one solo, 12 block assists).

Senior Kenna Sauer posted another double-digit kill performance with 12 (.500 hitting), while also totaling two aces, seven digs and three blocks. Brooke Kanas was right behind after posting seven kills on 12 attacks (.417) with a team-high five blocks. Freshman Currie Marusak added six more kills for the Red Raiders and Karrington Jones collected five kills and a block.

Rhodes put together a 26-assist performance in the match, pushing her career total over 500 now. She also added three digs and two kills in the match. Junior Maddie O’Brien continues to dominate in the service game, picking up three more aces for a season total of 15. Freshman Dylan Hoskins also posted a career-high, three aces in the game.

Texas Tech is slated to take on Brown at noon Saturday before closing out the competition against Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Texas Tech women's soccer

Peyton Parsons scored her first career goal, while Macy Shultz and Ashleigh Williams added two more as Texas Tech downed Houston 3-0 on Thursday night inside the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The triumph marked the first time the Red Raiders (2-2-3) secured a victory since 2-0 season-opening win over Tory back on Aug. 18.

Since that match, Texas Tech has scored one goal but allowed only three scores in five contests.

That changed as the Red Raiders came out aggressive and came away with several scoring chances before finding the back of the net against a future Big 12 Conference opponent.

Parsons, a freshman, got things going in the 28th minute as she corralled a deflected ball before firing it past the Houston net minder for the 1-0 lead.

"The girls came with a ton of energy and we looked how we've looked all season: pretty sharp on the ball, very solid defensively, creating chances," Texas Tech coach Tom Stone said Thursday night following the win. "When Payton scored, it was just a massive relief. ... When you've been snake bit in front of the goal, that was good one."

Schultz, assisted by Elise Anderson, created separation with a score — her second goal of the year — about a minute later. Williams provided the final goal in the 80th.

The Texas Tech defense did not allow Houston to record a shot in the first 45 minutes en route to three total, and one on goal, for the match.

The Red Raiders are slated to take on North Texas in a 1 p.m. Sunday road contest in Denton.

