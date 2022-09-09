Louisville beats UCF for first win of the season: Updates, video highlights from Orlando

It's an understatement to say last Saturday's defeat to Syracuse wasn't the start the Louisville football team , or its fans, had hoped for in 2022.

But that was last week. Today's game at the University of Central Florida brings new hope for a better outcome. Of course, there will be challenges.

The uptempo UCF offense is led by Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, who had 308 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-31 passing in a 56-10 win over South Carolina State in Week 1. UCF's defense also presents problems with all five of its starters from the secondary back this season.

Last season, the Cards took down Central Florida, 42-35. However, going into this year's game, Louisville is a 5.5-point underdog.

After starting the season with a loss, Louisville comes back in Week 2 with a nice win over UCF.

"Our defense played outstanding," coach Scott Satterfield said after the game. "They came to play tonight."

Malik Cunningham passed for 201 yards (14 for 29) and ran for 121 yards (17 carries). Tyler Hudson had three catches for 67 yards.

On fourth and goal with minutes to play, Louisville prevents UCF from scoring. Jarvis Brownlee picked it off and the Cards will take over with a 20-14 lead.

Louisville football's gamble on fourth down does not pay off - 5:41, Q4

Leading by six points, Louisville went for it on fourth down, but could not convert.

Between the two teams tonight, there have been 22 penalties for 202 yards.

James Turner makes a 35-yard field to help Louisville distance itself from UCF a little.

Louisville 20, UCF 14

Louisville takes the lead after Malik Cunningham scores on a 43-yard run. Cunningham now has 176 passing yards (11 for 21) and 106 rushing yards (13 carries).

Louisville 17, UCF 14

After missing a field goal in the first half, James Turner made a 35-yard attempt to cut UCF's lead. The drive was highlighted by a 37-yard pass from Malik Cunningham to Tyler Hudson.

UCF 14, Louisville 10

The Louisville defense begins the second half with a nice showing. Momo Sanogo sacks UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to force a punt.

Malik Cunningham has 136 passing yards (9 for 16) and 68 rushing yards on 10 carries. While Tiyon Evans limped off the field earlier in the quarter, he eventually returned for the Cards. Evans has 10 carries for 53 yards.

Tiyon Evans , the Louisville running back, limped off the field earlier in the second quarter. Jalen Mitchell is in at running back for U of L.

Daniel Obarski misses a 32-yard field goal attempt for UCF as the Louisville defense holds strong.

UCF 14, Louisville 7

Tiyon Evans ran 22 yards but was stripped by Quadric Bullard . UCF ball.

UCF has the lead after Isaiah Bowser scored his second touchdown of the game. This time around, it came on a 3-yard run.

UCF 14, Louisville 7

The Cards drove down the field but ended up walking away with nothing after James Turner missed a 32-yard field goal attempt.

Louisville 7, UCF 7

It's a close one in Orlando. Malik Cunningham is still perfect through the air, going five for five and 86 yards. Cunningham also has six carries for 46 yards.

Malik Cunningham set a school record on his first snap Friday night against the University of Central Florida.

With his first snap of the Week 2 contest in Orlando, the senior broke the mark for most consecutive starts by a Cardinals quarterback with 37.

He passed Teddy Bridgewater and Chris Redman, who each started 36 consecutive games at the position.

UCF ties the game after Isaiah Bowser scores on a 2-yard touchdown run. The drive consisted of 10 plays for 80 yards.

Louisville 7, UCF 7

Louisville gets on the board first with a Tiyon Evans 7-yard rushing touchdown. Malik Cunningham went 3 for 3 in the opening drive with 45 yards through the air. Dee Wiggins caught one ball for 23 yards. The drive consisted of 10 plays for 75 yards.

Louisville 7, UCF 0

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, FL)

TV channel: ESPN2

Online livestream: WatchESPN

Radio broadcast: 93.9 FM/970 AM

The Arizona State transfer, who announced his commitment to the Cardinals in May , is out for the season with an elbow injury, a Louisville spokesperson confirmed Friday evening before U of L took on the University of Central Florida.

