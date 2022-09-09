ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Collect and Save Vegetable Seeds for Next Year

Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, which can grow into plants if harvested and stored correctly. Late summer is the perfect time to start collecting them, reports Associated Press gardening expert Jessica Damiano. She warns upfront about the importance of the fruit you choose for seeds.
Whistleblower Tells Senators of Twitter Security Flaws

Washington — U.S. senators expressed empathy with Twitter’s former security chief during a hearing on Tuesday as he outlined serious concerns about the influential social media platform. “It doesn't matter who has keys if you don't have any locks on the doors. And this kind of vulnerability is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc
Ukrainian Children Sell Jewelry to Help Motherland

Ukrainians are collecting donations for the country in many creative ways, and even the youngest are helping. Children from the deoccupied Kyiv region are selling homemade jewelry to raise funds for Ukraine’s armed forces. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera and production: Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Research Shows Many Americans Unhappy with Health Care System

A new public opinion study suggests that many Americans are dissatisfied with the nation’s healthcare system. The Associated Press and the NORC research group at the University of Chicago released results of their joint investigation Monday. Less than half of the people asked for their opinion on U.S. healthcare...
Why China, African Nations Are Cooperating in Space

Johannesburg, South Africa — China and African nations are increasingly collaborating in space to develop their own ambitions in the next frontier analysts say. Chinese astronauts known as taikonauts have been playing a role in space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station currently under construction.
As China Expands Its Fleets, US Analysts Call for Catch-up Efforts

Washington — As China builds more naval and merchant ships, U.S. maritime experts are calling on the Biden administration to increase investment in domestic shipbuilding to catch up with Beijing. The disparity has prompted U.S. maritime experts to call for a "Ships Act" comparable to the recently enacted "Chips...
