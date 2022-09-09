ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week in SWFL High School Football

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHsf8_0hpEQe4V00

High School Football is back! Here’s a look from around Southwest Florida for scores of all the games and highlights from select matchups from the week.

THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 8th:

FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 9th:

– Bartow 28 – Golden Gate 21

– Cambridge Christian @ Community School of Naples

– Cape Coral @ Bonita Springs

– Cardinal Mooney 27 – First Baptist Academy 28

– Cypress Lake @ Estero

– Dunbar @ Bishop Verot

– Fort Myers 28 – Riverdale 0

– Gateway Charter 0 – Evangelical Christian 34

– Ida Baker 31 – Mariner 28

– Immokalee 0 – Naples 28

– Island Coast @ East Lee

– Keswick Christian @ Moore Haven

– Labelle 14 – Poinciana 34

– Lake Gibson @ Lehigh

– Lemon Bay @ Gateway

– Lake Brantley 56 – Palmetto Ridge 0

– Manatee 48 – Charlotte 17

– Monsignor Pace @ Lely

– North Fort Myers @ South Fort Myers

– Port Charlotte 23 – Gulf Coast 34

– Southwest Florida Christian 37 – Bradenton Christian 21

OFF THIS WEEK: Barron Collier, Clewiston

