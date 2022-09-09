This week in SWFL High School Football
High School Football is back! Here’s a look from around Southwest Florida for scores of all the games and highlights from select matchups from the week.
THURSDAY – SEPTEMBER 8th:
FRIDAY – SEPTEMBER 9th:
– Bartow 28 – Golden Gate 21
– Cambridge Christian @ Community School of Naples
– Cape Coral @ Bonita Springs
– Cardinal Mooney 27 – First Baptist Academy 28
– Cypress Lake @ Estero
– Dunbar @ Bishop Verot
– Fort Myers 28 – Riverdale 0
– Gateway Charter 0 – Evangelical Christian 34
– Ida Baker 31 – Mariner 28
– Immokalee 0 – Naples 28
– Island Coast @ East Lee
– Keswick Christian @ Moore Haven
– Labelle 14 – Poinciana 34
– Lake Gibson @ Lehigh
– Lemon Bay @ Gateway
– Lake Brantley 56 – Palmetto Ridge 0
– Manatee 48 – Charlotte 17
– Monsignor Pace @ Lely
– North Fort Myers @ South Fort Myers
– Port Charlotte 23 – Gulf Coast 34
– Southwest Florida Christian 37 – Bradenton Christian 21
OFF THIS WEEK: Barron Collier, Clewiston
Comments / 0