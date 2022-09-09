Read full article on original website
Dale Goutremout, 69, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dale Goutremout 69, of Three Mile Bay passed away on September 8th 2022. Dale was born on February 10th 1953 in Watertown, NY to Harvey Goutremout and Mildred Davis. Dale worked on the family farm for many years before retiring. He worked for...
Watertown bridge getting improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
Aundra Green, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022 at one o’clock at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, New York.
Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna C. Traynor, 59, of Cross Rd Watertown NY, went to be with Jesus in Glory on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown. Born Nov 30,...
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
Copenhagen Fire Department’s decision on future misses deadline
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A day past its deadline, the Copenhagen Fire Department has yet to respond to the village with a decision on its future. The deadline of September 12 has come and gone for the Copenhagen Fire Department - the date set for the group to decide whether to hand over its financials to the village or dissolve the department altogether.
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY. She was born on January 4th, 1937 in the in New York City to William and Lucille Biglin Kenna. Noreen was married in 1957 to Frank Gerenser and went on to have three children. Sadly, her husband Frank passed away suddenly in 1968.
Larry J. Compo, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry J. Compo age 67, passed away peacefully at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on September 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to...
Clark Henry Babcock, 98, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clark Henry Babcock of Clayton passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at his home, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Clark was born October 8, 1923 in Tylerville to Jesse and Florence Babcock. He graduated from Adams Center Central...
Central Square Apple Festival returns
(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
Raymond J. Diehl, 48, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Raymond J. Diehl, 48, Leray St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at his residence. Calling hours are Friday September 16th, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Local arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Canton looking for ideas as it seeks state money
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The village of Canton is throwing its hat in the ring once again, looking for state money to revitalize its downtown. During the process, the village is looking for residents’ ideas. Deb Whitmarsh has worked in Canton for more than 30 years and remembers...
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet
ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
Rain possible this afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It stayed warm and humid overnight. It will be a mild day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. There’s a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. Some downpours could be heavy. Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be...
State’s gun laws could put historical reenactments in jeopardy
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy. In the north country, cannons and muskets aren’t an uncommon sight. The area is steeped in history so historical reenactments have become a fixture in places like Ogdensburg and Sackets Harbor.
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
Largest Adirondack solar project to date goes before APA
Array of 62,000 panels would be installed near former Superfund site. The state’s first “build ready” solar project and the largest ever proposed in the Adirondack Park could get approval by the Adirondack Park Agency on Thursday. It is a 20-megawatt electricity generation project – 62,235 solar...
