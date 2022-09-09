ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alma, AR
County
Crawford County, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
Alma, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crawford County Sheriff#The Rudy Exit#Nwa#Mercedes
5NEWS

Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash on Beaver Lake

According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were taken to Springdale hospitals. Police identified Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant as the victim who was killed. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KHBS

Son of Lowell boating accident victim remembers his father

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — "It's kind of surreal looking at the lake where we used to do tournaments here every week every since I was a kid," said Tommy Seargeant, son of boating accident victim Joseph Seargeant. Beaver Lake is where Arkansas Game and Fish authorities say the 55-year-old...
LOWELL, AR
5NEWS

Rogers man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 19-year-old woman

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) announced the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the recent attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman. On Monday, Sept. 5, 49-year-old Dennis J. Mulhern of Rogers was arrested by RPD for an incident that happened on Sept. 3, around midnight.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed

ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
ROGERS, AR
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy