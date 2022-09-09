Read full article on original website
Three arrested for 'concealing' boy wanted in killing of 17-year-old Rogers girl
ROGERS, Ark. — Five months after a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a vehicle, three adults were arrested in Kansas, accused of hindering the arrest of the suspect, identified by police only as a juvenile male. On April 13, 2022, the girl's body was found by Rogers police...
Family arrested, accused of hiding manslaughter suspect in death of 17-year-old Rogers girl
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested three people they believe helped hide a boy accused in a girl's shooting death, according to an email from department spokesperson Keith Foster. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed in a vehicle on East Asher Court in April, according...
Fayetteville homicide suspect allegedly involved in Alma robbery
A Fayetteville homicide suspect has been identified as a suspect in a Rudy robbery on September 9.
Man arrested for drug, firearm possession by Haskell County deputies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Haskell County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Whitefield concerning a shots fired call and a person being chased by a man on an ATV. On September 10, deputies spotted Hunter Miller get off an ATV and run to a nearby camper. Miller came out of...
Clarksville PD defuses potential school threats
The Clarksville Police Department issued a press release on September 13 after investigating multiple potential school threats.
Haskell County Deputies Find Drugs Hidden In Man's ATV
Haskell County deputies say they arrested a man after finding meth and fentanyl hidden in his ATV. Deputies say Saturday afternoon, someone called about a man who was chasing someone around on an ATV in Whitefield. Deputies say when they got there, they saw Hunter Miller get off the ATV...
Man killed in Beaver Lake boating accident identified
One man was killed in a multi-boat accident at Beaver Lake on Friday, Sept. 9.
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the...
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash on Beaver Lake
According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were taken to Springdale hospitals. Police identified Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant as the victim who was killed. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the...
Fort Smith police obtain warrant for hit-and-run suspect
Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.
Son of Lowell boating accident victim remembers his father
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — "It's kind of surreal looking at the lake where we used to do tournaments here every week every since I was a kid," said Tommy Seargeant, son of boating accident victim Joseph Seargeant. Beaver Lake is where Arkansas Game and Fish authorities say the 55-year-old...
Propane truck rollover causes traffic delay on I-49
A propane truck crashed and rolled over on Interstate 49 northbound Tuesday morning, causing multiple lanes of traffic to be backed up.
CCSO arrests man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl in his car
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl and nearly $1,000 cash inside his car. On the evening on Sept. 2, CCSO came across an argument happening in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Stockyards. They said one of the people in the argument was Austin Yanez.
Rogers man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 19-year-old woman
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) announced the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the recent attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman. On Monday, Sept. 5, 49-year-old Dennis J. Mulhern of Rogers was arrested by RPD for an incident that happened on Sept. 3, around midnight.
Investigation underway after off-duty Adair County deputy shoots man in Arkansas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — An investigation is underway after an off-duty Adair County deputy shot a man during an argument over the weekend in Arkansas. Family members told KOCO 5 sister station 40/29 News that the two men knew each other before Saturday night's incident in Washington County, which is just across the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.
Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed
ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
State files lawsuit against NWA man’s pool company for deceptive business practices
The State of Arkansas filed a lawsuit against a Northwest Arkansas pool construction company because of deceptive business practices, including never completing jobs after receiving payment.
