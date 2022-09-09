Read full article on original website
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Woman shot to death in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire erupted in South Memphis Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Asa Drive. The woman died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital, MPD said.
Woman dead after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
Woman found shot to death in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in southwest Memphis. MPD said officers were called to the 1900 block of Asa Drive near E Belz Blvd. just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. They found the woman dead at the scene.
Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
Three men in critical condition after separate Sunday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three males are in critical condition after Sunday night shootings. Memphis Police Department said its officers first responded to a shooting at S. Orleans St and McMillan St. Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:20 pm. The male injured in that shooting was transported to Regional One hospital...
Mother, friend mourn man shot to death in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A father, a son, a friend, and a mentor for youth in the community. That’s how loved ones of 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, otherwise known as “Amir” or “Sosa” describe him. Tunstall was the first victim in last Wednesday’s shooting spree. Police...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
localmemphis.com
One man killed after Sunday shooting in university area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a late-night shooting Sunday, Sept. 11. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 510 S. Highland Street at 10:39 p.m. According to MPD, the man was dead on arrival. MPD does not have a suspect in custody and is asking...
actionnews5.com
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
One shot to death at apartments near U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Two critical after crash in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m. Police said the victims were transported to Regional One. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update […]
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian in wheelchair dead after hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash on September 11. The car struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair on North Hollywood Street and Vandale Avenue just before 10 p.m., said police. Police say the possible white Sedan drove away in an unknown direction. No...
One critical after wreck on South Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a wreck on South Parkway East on Monday. The wreck occurred shortly after noon and involved two vehicles. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. WREG is working to find out more information. Police said this is now an active investigation and […]
actionnews5.com
Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.
Man dead after shooting at Stratum on Highland apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead at the Stratum on Highland apartments. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a shooting call at the apartments at 10:35 p.m. Sunday night. MPD officers arrived at 10:39 p.m. to the apartment building, located...
localmemphis.com
Man in critical condition following accidental tailgate shooting
Memphis Police confirm that an accidental self-inflicted shooting took place on Saturday in the 400 block of Early Maxwell. The victim was taken to Regional One.
Five arrested after stolen car spotted in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people were arrested Monday after police spotted a stolen car in Germantown. Germantown Police said the stolen vehicle was parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter around 5 p.m. When officers tried to detain the suspects, they ran. Three suspects were caught immediately with the help of a K9. Officers found the […]
6 teenagers arrested on car burglary charges near Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday night on car burglary charges while Memphis Police officers were working near Beale Street. Police said an officer saw a group of teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk past Beale Street and down Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
