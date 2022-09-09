ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Warmer temperatures, more sunshine on tap for Wednesday

We’ve got a warmer day on tap, with temperatures back up near normal, topping out near 80 across Central Ohio. We will start the day off with a few clouds out, working to clear up as we head throughout the afternoon. We will see more sunshine today than we did yesterday, with surface high pressure building in across the region.
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces new weekday afternoon lineup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is excited to announce a new weekday afternoon fall lineup, starting Sept. 12, 2022. The new lineup includes “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” at 1 p.m., “NBC News Daily,” at 2 p.m., and “Dateline,” hosted by Craig Melvin at 3 p.m.
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 37, dead after hit-and-run in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD say that just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road near Dunbridge Street. The driver hit Alexis Wolfe, who was trying […]
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into east Columbus grocery store, driver did not stay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:40 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crash into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family

SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 84, reported missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Monday morning Kindred was found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for an 84-year-old high-risk missing man last seen Sunday in north Columbus. Michael Jon Kindred has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. Michael was […]
NBC4 Columbus

Viral video leads to new focus on stroke symptoms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Last week, an Oklahoma news anchor began suffering a medical episode while on air, leading experts to spread a renewed warning about stroke signs and symptoms. Julie Chin, a longtime journalist with KJRN in Tulsa, Ok., suffered the episode in the middle of a newscast. Later, she shared on social media […]
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on the north side of Columbus. Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the underpass of a railroad near Silver Drive and East Hudson Street, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Columbus Division […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is under arrest and facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges following the drowning death of an infant in a bathtub. According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree […]
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
