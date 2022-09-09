Read full article on original website
Warmer temperatures, more sunshine on tap for Wednesday
We’ve got a warmer day on tap, with temperatures back up near normal, topping out near 80 across Central Ohio. We will start the day off with a few clouds out, working to clear up as we head throughout the afternoon. We will see more sunshine today than we did yesterday, with surface high pressure building in across the region.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County. https://nbc4i.co/3QBGsPF.
Bicyclist hit by car last week in east Columbus pronounced dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old man who was hit by a car last week while riding his bicycle was pronounced dead Monday, according to Columbus police. CPD state that on September 5 just after 11:00 p.m., William Jamison was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk of South James Road on the east side. As […]
NBC4 announces new weekday afternoon lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is excited to announce a new weekday afternoon fall lineup, starting Sept. 12, 2022. The new lineup includes “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” at 1 p.m., “NBC News Daily,” at 2 p.m., and “Dateline,” hosted by Craig Melvin at 3 p.m.
Woman, 37, dead after hit-and-run in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD say that just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road near Dunbridge Street. The driver hit Alexis Wolfe, who was trying […]
Car crashes into east Columbus grocery store, driver did not stay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:40 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crash into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police. Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after […]
Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
This royal beauty is ready for adoption, ‘Sire’ is only $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You have to meet “Sire.” This four-year-old is housebroken and crate trained and is ready to be the excitement in your life. The medium-sized pooch is a little shy at first and warms up quite quickly to you once he realizes you brought treats. Those treats will be the way to […]
Man, 84, reported missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Monday morning Kindred was found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for an 84-year-old high-risk missing man last seen Sunday in north Columbus. Michael Jon Kindred has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. Michael was […]
Viral video leads to new focus on stroke symptoms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Last week, an Oklahoma news anchor began suffering a medical episode while on air, leading experts to spread a renewed warning about stroke signs and symptoms. Julie Chin, a longtime journalist with KJRN in Tulsa, Ok., suffered the episode in the middle of a newscast. Later, she shared on social media […]
One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on the north side of Columbus. Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the underpass of a railroad near Silver Drive and East Hudson Street, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Columbus Division […]
Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is under arrest and facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges following the drowning death of an infant in a bathtub. According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree […]
Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
Man crawls through drive-thru window, strikes employee with pan
Akron Police are investigating after a suspect crawled through a drive-thru window, struck an employee with a pan, and then took off with cash from the register.
Group returns to scene of double shooting, holds stop the violence rally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The calls for peace are getting louder on Columbus’ south side. Two people were shot Saturday at an event in the neighborhood meant to help the community, and on Tuesday, a group of residents gathered again to say enough is enough. The group gathered in the area of the 1400 block […]
