Nebraska high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 3 (9/9/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Nebraska high school football scores on SBLive as Week 3 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 3 of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season kicks off Friday (September 9) with several big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Nebraska including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Nebraska high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD | CLASS B SCOREBOARD

CLASS C1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS C2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS D1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS D2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS D6 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Nebraska high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Nebraska:

How the top 25 Nebraska football teams fared: Storm strike Patriots in 2 vs. 4 showdown

Friday Night Stars: Top performers for Week 2 of Nebraska football

Full football coverage on SBLive Nebraska

