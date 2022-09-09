ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SoCal Gas announces new project to show benefits of clean fuels

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEB1P_0hpEOVR400
UC Irvine. | Photo by Wayne Hsieh via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

The Southern California Gas Co. Friday announced a proposed collaboration with UC Irvine to demonstrate on the university’s campus how clean fuels like renewable hydrogen could be delivered at scale through California’s existing natural gas system.

If approved, SoCalGas could begin testing hydrogen blending at UCI as soon as 2024.

“The use of existing natural gas networks to transport renewable hydrogen is actively being pursued around the world because clean fuels like hydrogen can do many of the critical jobs that natural gas does today,” said Neil Navin, vice president for clean energy innovations at SoCalGas.

“This demonstration project offers a real-world environment to better understand how clean fuel blends can be delivered to customers connected to the gas grid today. It can also help us assess how to more quickly deploy advanced technologies key to the state’s climate and clean air goals such as neighborhood micro-grids that promote reliability and resiliency.”

The project builds upon the California Public Utilities Commission “Hydrogen Blending Impacts Study.” The study recommended testing hydrogen blending in a real-world environment as an important step toward establishing a California hydrogen blending standard, which could accelerate the state’s clean energy and resiliency goals.

As proposed, UCI would use an electrolyzer to convert water into hydrogen for blending into the existing gas grid on sections of the campus. The demonstration would power existing residential and light commercial equipment, including water heaters, boilers, furnaces, and ovens in academic buildings, student amenities, and housing. The project would initially blend 5% hydrogen, with a goal of gradually increasing the hydrogen blend up to 20%, resulting in potentially significant CO2 emissions reductions, according to SoCal Gas.

“Research at UCI has shown that we cannot achieve high renewable power use without the features of hydrogen,” said Jack Brouwer, UCI professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and director of the UCI-based National Fuel Cell Research Center.

“The massive storage and resilient underground transmission and distribution of renewable energy that will be enabled by transformation of the gas system to renewable and clean hydrogen use will be investigated and advanced in this important effort.”

SoCalGas’ collaboration with UCI is part of a hydrogen blending demonstration application jointly filed with San Diego Gas & Electric Company and Southwest Gas on Thursday with the California Public Utilities Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Storm system may aid in dousing deadly fire southeast of Hemet

Widely dispersed storm cells and flash floods triggered by the remnants of a hurricane off of the California coast could aid fire crews Friday in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire burning southeast of Hemet. As of 10:30 a.m., National Weather Service radar indicated green, yellow and red...
HEMET, CA
HeySoCal

Judge issues preliminary ban on signature gathering at Costco

A judge Wednesday granted request by Costco for a preliminary injunction against specific signature gathering groups whose members have allegedly sent unauthorized people to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Virginia Keeny issued the order against “Chris Anderson...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

Desert Hot Springs police seek missing 61-year-old man

Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a Virginia man with disabilities and medical issues. At around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle near Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Saucier...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy