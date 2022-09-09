ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

dailyegyptian.com

Sam’s Café serving the community late at night

There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.
kbsi23.com

9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois

CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois, was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the community with friends old and new. “Man, it’s just love, I love it. Seen people I haven’t seen in a long time, old...
illinois.edu

Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center

The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
cilfm.com

Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
dailyegyptian.com

Redhawks take the Wheel with 11 seconds left; Salukis fall to 0-2

For at least the next 370 days, the Wheel will reside in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The SEMO Redhawks (1-1) claimed the trophy for the first time since 2019 with a 34-31 victory over the SIU Salukis (0-2) in Carbondale on Saturday. The 90th all-time meeting between the two rivals saw...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
cilfm.com

Franklin County man arrested after cemetery theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for stealing a tractor from a cemetery. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Johnson, 32, of West City, broke into a shed at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery Monday morning and took a tractor that was inside.
wrul.com

Lumber Yard Fire Update, Weekend Arrest and Report from Carmi PD

It’s been more than two months now since an early morning fire took down an old lumber yard in Carmi and caused extensive damage to multiple homes surrounding the property. We’re still awaiting an official release of information from the state fire marshal’s office. Carmi Chief of Fire Larry Hite would only say he’s supposed to be gathering additional information to turn into the inspector’s office today and he was hopeful an official determination could be provided soon. It’s been rumored that there were suspicious circumstances, but the investigation is currently ongoing.
NORRIS CITY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County

A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
