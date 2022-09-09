Read full article on original website
dailyegyptian.com
Sam’s Café serving the community late at night
There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.
dailyegyptian.com
Southern Illinois Women’s Golf places Ninth out of 15 Teams at Missouri Statet Invitational
The SIU women’s golf team traveled to Springfield, Missouri where they faced off in an invitational hosted by the Bears of Missouri State. The event took place from Monday to Tuesday, September 12-13. The Salukis placed ninth out of the 15 teams at the event, totaling 910 points total....
kbsi23.com
9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois, was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the community with friends old and new. “Man, it’s just love, I love it. Seen people I haven’t seen in a long time, old...
illinois.edu
Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center
The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
dailyegyptian.com
Salukis’ women’s soccer defeats SEMO 1-0; gets revenge for War of the Wheel
SIU traveled to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to face the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, September 11. The Dawgs left with a win, getting revenge for last night’s disappointing loss in football. SEMO totaled many more shots on the goal tonight, but the Salukis were the only ones...
cilfm.com
Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
dailyegyptian.com
Redhawks take the Wheel with 11 seconds left; Salukis fall to 0-2
For at least the next 370 days, the Wheel will reside in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The SEMO Redhawks (1-1) claimed the trophy for the first time since 2019 with a 34-31 victory over the SIU Salukis (0-2) in Carbondale on Saturday. The 90th all-time meeting between the two rivals saw...
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
cilfm.com
Franklin County man arrested after cemetery theft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for stealing a tractor from a cemetery. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Johnson, 32, of West City, broke into a shed at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery Monday morning and took a tractor that was inside.
wrul.com
Lumber Yard Fire Update, Weekend Arrest and Report from Carmi PD
It’s been more than two months now since an early morning fire took down an old lumber yard in Carmi and caused extensive damage to multiple homes surrounding the property. We’re still awaiting an official release of information from the state fire marshal’s office. Carmi Chief of Fire Larry Hite would only say he’s supposed to be gathering additional information to turn into the inspector’s office today and he was hopeful an official determination could be provided soon. It’s been rumored that there were suspicious circumstances, but the investigation is currently ongoing.
chicagostarmedia.com
Williamson County Republicans object to the Democratic candidate for state's attorney
MARION — Williamson County Republicans have filed objections with the county election board against Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale’s petition as a candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney. The objections were filed by Williamson County Republican Chairman Jeff Diederich, Amy Eckert and Alexia Denly. The objection to...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County
A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
