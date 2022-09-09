ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
