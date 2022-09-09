ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Says Modelling Was Like Wrestling For The First Time

Sasha Banks has compared her recent appearance at the New York Fashion Week to stepping into the ring for the first time. Banks, alongside Naomi, walked the runway last week, in shows for Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade. Speaking to Page Six Style about the experience, Banks called the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jessie Godderz Set To Host FOX’s Whacked Out Sports

Former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’ll be the new host of the FOX series Whacked Out Sports. He wrote,. “BREAKING…I’m HONORED & THRILLED to announce I’m joining the Legendary WHACKED OUT SPORTS franchise as HOST of the new series WHACKED OUT! WHACKED OUT SPORTS has aired on FOX since 2006. WHACKED OUT is now truly PEC-Tacular!”
TV & VIDEOS
ewrestlingnews.com

Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Sammy Guevara

Comments / 0

Community Policy