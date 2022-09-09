Ursula von der Leyen has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her late Majesty as a “legend” who “spoke to the soul of the whole world.”Speaking from Strasbourg, the European Commission president said: “As we look around at the state of the world today, it can often feel like there is a fading away of what once seemed so permanent.“She was a constant throughout the turbulent and transforming events in the last 70 years, stoic and steadfast in her service”Ms von der Leyen also spoke of the Queen’s ability to always “find right words.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Harry and William to join coffin procession to Westminster Hall - liveThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?

WORLD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO