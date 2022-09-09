ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live scoreboard: Updates from Week 3 high school football games in the Pensacola area

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Week 3 of the 2022 FHSAA high school football season gets going tonight with seven games involving schools from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Friday's top games include West Florida and its tremendous defense traveling to Pace for a matchup of undefeated teams. Elsewhere, Escambia looks for its first victory of the season when it hosts a Gulf Breeze team playing away from home for the first time in 2022. Northview and Tate do battle in the Summerford Bowl, as Wes Summerford's Chiefs head to Cantonment to play Rhett Summerford's Aggies.

Lastly, the Week 3 schedule ends when Pine Forest is host to Pensacola at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Follow all of tonight's action by using the Pensacola News Journal's live scoreboard and Twitter updates from PNJ sports reporters Patrick Bernadeau, Greg Hollis and retired PNJ sports columnist Bill Vilona.

Week 3 Preview:The Summerford Bowl between Northview and Tate headlines Week 3 slate

PNJ Power Poll: Pine Forest, West Florida, Pace top area power rankings following 2-0 starts

PNJ Football Leaderboard:Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties after Week 2 of 2022 season

