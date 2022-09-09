James Charles Chancellor Sr., age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Chancellor was born April 4, 1941 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was lifetime resident of the area. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. He was a man of character and was never afraid to let you know where he stood on any subject. He enjoyed deer hunting and working on old cars. His favorite things to do were traveling, camping, and riding motorcycles with his beloved wife, Nettie. Mr. Chancellor liked to have a good time with family and friends. He was an avid Razorbacks fan, and he was always cheering them on. His family was very important to him. He took every chance he got to make memories with them. He is preceded in death by parents, one son, and three brothers.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO