txktoday.com
September is Hunger Action Month – working together to raise awareness on hunger in America
Starting September 1st, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network, will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the United States. Harvest Regional Food Bank will participate...
David Guss Orr
David Guss Orr, Sr., died peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at the age of 87. He passed away surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Texarkana after a long battle with cancer and other numerous health issues. David was born on April 26th, 1935, to Ruby and Guss Orr....
Dennis Wayne McGuire
Dennis Wayne McGuire passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 66, in Texarkana, Texas. Dennis was born on March 27, 1956 in Montgomery, Louisiana. His love for life and ice cream kept a spoon in his hand and a smile on his face until the end. He...
Robert “Bob” Evans Ransdell, Jr.
Robert “Bob” Evans Ransdell, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Bob was born on February 19, 1941, in Dallas, Texas, to Robert and Emily Anne Ransdell. As a young man, he enjoyed playing golf and boating on Lake Ray Hubbard. Bob transferred from the University of Texas to East Texas State University in 1963. He met his wife, Dean Pope, on a blind date and they married three months later. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on January 24, 2022. Upon graduation from East Texas on May of 1964, Dean and Bob moved to Fouke, Arkansas, residing on the Double R Ranch for the next 35 years. Bob loved the farm and the Fouke community. He served on the Fouke School Board for 10 years and served on the Miller County Levee District Board. Bob was also on the Southwest Arkansas Water District Board. He later became Executive Director of the SWAWD.
Jane Elizabeth Bookout
On Tuesday, September 7, 2022, Jane Harbor Bookout, of New Boston, TX joined other Heavenly angels after peacefully passing away in her sleep. Jane was born in Texarkana, Tx on February 20, 1949, to parents James Henry and Oma Daniel Harbor. She was a 1967 graduate of New Boston High School and attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. After returning home to New Boston, Jane worked in the banking industry for over forty years. Her endearing wit and charm led to many lasting friendships with co-workers and customers alike.
James Charles Chancellor Sr.
James Charles Chancellor Sr., age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Chancellor was born April 4, 1941 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was lifetime resident of the area. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. He was a man of character and was never afraid to let you know where he stood on any subject. He enjoyed deer hunting and working on old cars. His favorite things to do were traveling, camping, and riding motorcycles with his beloved wife, Nettie. Mr. Chancellor liked to have a good time with family and friends. He was an avid Razorbacks fan, and he was always cheering them on. His family was very important to him. He took every chance he got to make memories with them. He is preceded in death by parents, one son, and three brothers.
Steven Ray Davis
Steven Ray Davis, age 65, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 5, 2022. Mr. Davis was born on February 7, 1957, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived in Fouke for most of his life. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after twenty-eight years of service and was a member of Fairland Holiness Church. Steven was known to be a quiet man with few words to speak. His family and friends described him as a gentle giant. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and creating memories that could be carried on for years. He is preceded in death by his father, Otis Davis; his grandparents who raised him, Jerry and Melinda Davis; one son-in-law, Thomas “Tombo” Collins; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, M.A. Thomas and Norene Thomas and one brother-in-law, David Thomas.
Spay/ Neuter Ordinance In Effect This Week
Last month, the Texarkana, Arkansas City Council met and approved an ordinance that will require residents who are not registered as licensed breeders, to spay/ neuter their animals. This comes as little surprise to many who are aware of the overpopulation of stray animals, and animals in the care of the city.
Traffic Notices
The City of Texarkana, Texas would like to notify motorist of projects occurring in two locations this week that could impact traffic. Please be advised:. Survey work will be occurring along Robinson Rd. from Richmond Road to Smith Street and along 15th Street from Robison Rd. to Theron Jones Elementary School. The road will not be closed, but traffic could be slowed in this area. Survey work will be performed by MTG Engineers, Inc. and Vickrey and Associates, LLC, as part of the TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside(TASA) Program. This survey work is part of the N. Robison Road Pedestrian Improvement Project, and preliminary surveying will be complete in early October 2022.
Capital Murder Trial Underway For Accused Fetal Abductor
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton and Taylor Waycasey, is facing a possible death...
Boil Water Notice
A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Dudley St, Texarkana, Arkansas. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a broken flange located on Siebert and Washington.
Man Accused Of Using Bat In Assault Allegedly Cut Himself
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using an aluminum baseball bat to beat another man allegedly cut himself with a boxcutter after the assault. David Elroy Wilson, 61, allegedly told members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he had wielded the bat in self-defense but investigators were skeptical when they analyzed the physical evidence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jury Summons Scam Alert
A Bowie County citizen received a phone call from 903-689-2243 this morning from someone purporting to be “Deputy David Biggar.”. “Deputy Biggar” was calling to inform our citizen that she had missed jury duty and he had two citations for “Failure to Appear for Jury Duty” for her.
