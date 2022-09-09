ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Made ‘Significant Gains’

Britain’s defense ministry says Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region. The agency’s intelligence report, posted Sunday on Twitter, said, “Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the strategically important cities of Kupiansk and Izium.”. Ukrainian forces...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine Says Final Reactor at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switched Off

Kyiv — Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity. "Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

IAEA Chief: Russia, Ukraine Interested in Protection Zone Around Nuclear Plant

Ukraine and Russia have expressed interest in a proposal put forward by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to create a protection zone around the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said. Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and asking many questions about the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kadri Simson
Voice of America

Germany to Expand Loans to Energy Companies

Germany says it will expand state loans to help struggling energy companies. The loans are meant to help companies hurt by increasing gas prices linked to the war in Ukraine. Russia sharply reduced gas exports to Europe after the West placed economic restrictions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The action has led to increases in energy prices that threaten to put millions of Europeans into cold and poverty.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Ukraine Calls for More Australian Weapons as Its Forces Retake Territory

Sydney — Ukraine has called for more artillery and ammunition from Australia after a counter-offensive in the nation’s east saw Kyiv retake a key town from Russian control. Military experts have said Ukraine needs better supplies of artillery and ammunition to hold on to key positions. Ukrainian authorities...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Ukraine Advances Further in the Northeast as Russian Forces Retreat

Ukrainian troops advanced further into the northeastern region of the country on Tuesday, reclaiming the town of Vovchansk, 3 kilometers from the Russian border, that Moscow's forces had seized on the first day of their invasion nearly seven months ago. The Kyiv government exulted in its sudden success, with President...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began

LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Eu Energy#The European Union#Czech
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 14

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6:15 a.m.: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy on Wednesday visited the newly recaptured town of Izium, a key supply hub in the northeastern Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military brigade said, following the departure of Russian troops a few days ago, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Lithuania Deepens Relations With Taiwan Amid China Tensions

Taipei, taiwan — Lithuania’s new representative office in Taiwan has begun operations although it has yet to physically open its doors due to delays, according to media reports. Lithuania’s representative to Taiwan had only recently finished quarantine procedures and was still preparing the new trade office, local media...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Why China, African Nations Are Cooperating in Space

Johannesburg, South Africa — China and African nations are increasingly collaborating in space to develop their own ambitions in the next frontier analysts say. Chinese astronauts known as taikonauts have been playing a role in space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station currently under construction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Voice of America

Gas Crisis Hits Dutch Greenhouses

Greenhouses – buildings that are used for growing plants - have helped make the Netherlands the world's second largest agricultural exporter after the United States. But the $7.9 billion industry developed when gas was less costly. A price crisis will likely speed up a change to other energy sources, but it could also cause many businesses to fail.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Ukraine Presses New Offensive as Russian Troops Retreat From Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian forces advanced their counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine Sunday, looking to take advantage of Russian troop withdrawals from the northeastern Kharkiv region in a retreat that may have changed the course of the nearly seven-month conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy derided the Russians in his nightly video address Saturday, saying,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine Claims New Gains Against Russian Troops

Ukraine claimed Monday it had re-taken several more villages from Russian troops as part of an ongoing counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine. The counteroffensive forced Russia to withdraw troops from several areas in recent days. News agencies reported that thousands of Russian forces had withdrawn from areas around the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Izium.
MILITARY
Voice of America

As China Expands Its Fleets, US Analysts Call for Catch-up Efforts

Washington — As China builds more naval and merchant ships, U.S. maritime experts are calling on the Biden administration to increase investment in domestic shipbuilding to catch up with Beijing. The disparity has prompted U.S. maritime experts to call for a "Ships Act" comparable to the recently enacted "Chips...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say

Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
MILITARY
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Rebuilding After the War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces have liberated over 6,000 square kilometers from Russian control. Plus, what’s it going to take to rebuild Ukraine after the war? And, how a tragedy over 20 years ago turned into a mission to help those in need around the world.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy