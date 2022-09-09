Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy makes surprise visit to recaptured Izium; Russia ‘almost certainly’ using weapons from Iran
Zelenskiy compares situation in Izium to Bucha; Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK
UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Made ‘Significant Gains’
Britain’s defense ministry says Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region. The agency’s intelligence report, posted Sunday on Twitter, said, “Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the strategically important cities of Kupiansk and Izium.”. Ukrainian forces...
Ukraine Says Final Reactor at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switched Off
Kyiv — Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity. "Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the...
IAEA Chief: Russia, Ukraine Interested in Protection Zone Around Nuclear Plant
Ukraine and Russia have expressed interest in a proposal put forward by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to create a protection zone around the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said. Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and asking many questions about the...
Germany to Expand Loans to Energy Companies
Germany says it will expand state loans to help struggling energy companies. The loans are meant to help companies hurt by increasing gas prices linked to the war in Ukraine. Russia sharply reduced gas exports to Europe after the West placed economic restrictions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The action has led to increases in energy prices that threaten to put millions of Europeans into cold and poverty.
Ukraine Calls for More Australian Weapons as Its Forces Retake Territory
Sydney — Ukraine has called for more artillery and ammunition from Australia after a counter-offensive in the nation’s east saw Kyiv retake a key town from Russian control. Military experts have said Ukraine needs better supplies of artillery and ammunition to hold on to key positions. Ukrainian authorities...
Ukraine Advances Further in the Northeast as Russian Forces Retreat
Ukrainian troops advanced further into the northeastern region of the country on Tuesday, reclaiming the town of Vovchansk, 3 kilometers from the Russian border, that Moscow's forces had seized on the first day of their invasion nearly seven months ago. The Kyiv government exulted in its sudden success, with President...
Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began
LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 14
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 6:15 a.m.: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy on Wednesday visited the newly recaptured town of Izium, a key supply hub in the northeastern Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military brigade said, following the departure of Russian troops a few days ago, Reuters reported.
Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
Lithuania Deepens Relations With Taiwan Amid China Tensions
Taipei, taiwan — Lithuania’s new representative office in Taiwan has begun operations although it has yet to physically open its doors due to delays, according to media reports. Lithuania’s representative to Taiwan had only recently finished quarantine procedures and was still preparing the new trade office, local media...
Why China, African Nations Are Cooperating in Space
Johannesburg, South Africa — China and African nations are increasingly collaborating in space to develop their own ambitions in the next frontier analysts say. Chinese astronauts known as taikonauts have been playing a role in space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station currently under construction.
EU calls for windfall tax on energy firms, saying profits must go ‘to those who need it most’ – politics live
Liz Truss has stated her opposition to windfall taxes but the European Commission says energy profits must be shared
Gas Crisis Hits Dutch Greenhouses
Greenhouses – buildings that are used for growing plants - have helped make the Netherlands the world's second largest agricultural exporter after the United States. But the $7.9 billion industry developed when gas was less costly. A price crisis will likely speed up a change to other energy sources, but it could also cause many businesses to fail.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s “Operational Defeat” in Kharkiv
Ukraine continues making gains on the ground as Russian forces withdraw. So what’s the biggest takeaway from this weekend’s developments? Also, a group of friends is using food to raise funds to help those affected by the war.
Ukraine Presses New Offensive as Russian Troops Retreat From Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian forces advanced their counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine Sunday, looking to take advantage of Russian troop withdrawals from the northeastern Kharkiv region in a retreat that may have changed the course of the nearly seven-month conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy derided the Russians in his nightly video address Saturday, saying,...
Ukraine Claims New Gains Against Russian Troops
Ukraine claimed Monday it had re-taken several more villages from Russian troops as part of an ongoing counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine. The counteroffensive forced Russia to withdraw troops from several areas in recent days. News agencies reported that thousands of Russian forces had withdrawn from areas around the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Izium.
As China Expands Its Fleets, US Analysts Call for Catch-up Efforts
Washington — As China builds more naval and merchant ships, U.S. maritime experts are calling on the Biden administration to increase investment in domestic shipbuilding to catch up with Beijing. The disparity has prompted U.S. maritime experts to call for a "Ships Act" comparable to the recently enacted "Chips...
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Rebuilding After the War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces have liberated over 6,000 square kilometers from Russian control. Plus, what’s it going to take to rebuild Ukraine after the war? And, how a tragedy over 20 years ago turned into a mission to help those in need around the world.
