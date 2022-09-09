Former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’ll be the new host of the FOX series Whacked Out Sports. He wrote,. “BREAKING…I’m HONORED & THRILLED to announce I’m joining the Legendary WHACKED OUT SPORTS franchise as HOST of the new series WHACKED OUT! WHACKED OUT SPORTS has aired on FOX since 2006. WHACKED OUT is now truly PEC-Tacular!”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO