ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Electric car charging station to open in Jackson

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mi7bM_0hpENv9d00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Kenneth Cleveland, the owner of Universal Solar Enterprise, plans to open an electric car charging station in the City of Jackson.

The charging station is expected to be located on John R. Lynch Street.

Cleveland believes the new charging station will help the city, which has been impacted by crime and infrastructure issues. He also believes that with more electric cars being produced worldwide, this could increase tax space for Jackson to fulfill more revenue for local communities.

MEMA phases out non-potable water distribution sites

“While we have people working in the community, what better time to expose this plan to the community than now? We need more positive exposure on Jackson potential to balance this out and to help people to have hope,” Cleveland stated.

He wants to bring more resources to those with electric cars in the city, while adding more resources for individuals who reside within the community.

Cleveland believes that exposing more job opportunities to the community will give people hope again.

According to Cleveland, he is working towards providing at least 100 jobs that comes with paid training.

The project is expected to be completed within the next couple of months.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

Billy Skinner
3d ago

It will be vandalized and probably stripped of wires and other such things.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Cracker Barrel temporarily closes Jackson location due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cracker Barrel on Interstate 55 in Jackson will be closed temporarily. According to officials with the company, they decided to temporarily close the location due to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. During this time, we are focused on assisting our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson receives reports of discolored water, pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 89 PSI. Leaders also said that all tanks are maintaining good margins of overhead storage, and pressure should be stable throughout the city. However, the city has received […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Increased garbage rates to be seen on Jackson residents’ bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Supervisors approve $17.5 million for Jackson water, water tower on narrow vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors have approved allocating $17.5 million in ARPA money to help Jackson with its ailing water system. Monday, the board narrowly approved giving the city $6 million to replace aging water mains in South Jackson, and another $11.5 million to build a water storage tank, which will serve Jackson residents, and a new jail planned for McDowell Road.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Cars
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Cleveland, MS
WJTV 12

MHP investigating three fatal crashes in three days

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week. On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Developers discuss creating a trail through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last 20 years, urban designer Ryan Gravel has been working to connect 45 neighborhoods in Atlanta with a trail — but one that also stimulates economic growth. Now, he’s giving his opinion on how Jackson could do a similar project. “There’s a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Scheduled power outage to affect Brandon businesses

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18. City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected: Advance America Arnold Law Firm Audible AutoZone Baker Law Firm […]
BRANDON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Over 800 without power, traffic lights reported out

Entergy shows over 800 customers in the area currently without power. Among the power outage, traffic lights are also being affected. At 8:15 a.m. Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to traffic lights out on Halls Ferry Road and North Frontage Road. Entergy has estimated the restoration time to be 10:30...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Crime#Infrastructure#Charging Station#Job Opportunities#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Hinds County supervisors disagree over funds to help Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisors said he’s worried that county funds will not be used properly to fix Jackson’s failing water infrastructure. Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said he objected to giving the money directly to the city. He said the county should remain in control of how the money is spent. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor proposes referendum on garbage service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke out about the city’s garbage collection dispute. The mayor and city council have been at odds over the garbage collection contract for months, with no clear resolution in sight. On Monday, the mayor said he wants to let the people decide who will pick up […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor: Federal infrastructure funding ‘insufficient’ to address city’s water system problems

The mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D), said on Sunday that federal infrastructure funding is “insufficient” to address “30 years of deferred maintenance and accumulated challenges” associated with the city’s water system.   During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan noted that Jackson received $42 million from the American […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve $33 million budget for city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget for the city with a projected $12,000 surplus in funding. The board approved and passed the budget with confidence at their last board meeting. “I am absolutely excited about the budget. This is one of the most […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man charged with murder in Texas

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas. Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10. Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Roll-off Dumpster Day continues in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got the chance to get rid of unwanted items. During Roll-off Dumpster Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off old furniture, appliances, trees, home accessories and more. One Jacksonian says everyone should participate in an effort to clean up the Capital City. “It’s very convenient, very convenient. This […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two men injured in Rankin County shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after two men were shot Monday night. Rankin County Sheriff Brian Bailey said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Barker Road in the Pelahatchie area. According to Bailey, three men were involved in the incident, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute. Two men […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy