Electric car charging station to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Kenneth Cleveland, the owner of Universal Solar Enterprise, plans to open an electric car charging station in the City of Jackson.

The charging station is expected to be located on John R. Lynch Street.

Cleveland believes the new charging station will help the city, which has been impacted by crime and infrastructure issues. He also believes that with more electric cars being produced worldwide, this could increase tax space for Jackson to fulfill more revenue for local communities.

“While we have people working in the community, what better time to expose this plan to the community than now? We need more positive exposure on Jackson potential to balance this out and to help people to have hope,” Cleveland stated.

He wants to bring more resources to those with electric cars in the city, while adding more resources for individuals who reside within the community.

Cleveland believes that exposing more job opportunities to the community will give people hope again.

According to Cleveland, he is working towards providing at least 100 jobs that comes with paid training.

The project is expected to be completed within the next couple of months.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.