I have some old paint and fertilizer in my garage. I think they’re recyclable in Summit County, but I don’t know where. Can you help?. Both items you mention are considered ousehold hazardous waste, leftover household products that can catch fire, react, explode or are considered corrosive or toxic. The waste also includes things like cleaners, oils, pesticides and other materials that contain hazardous ingredients. It’s important to ensure proper disposal of these products. Otherwise, the hazardous ingredients can pollute our waste stream and waterways, creating an unsafe environment for residents and landfill workers.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO