Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Potential release area for gray wolves includes Summit County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented a new proposed map of potential areas to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope, including Summit County and other mountain communities. Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December final draft presentation, but the stretch of land between Glenwood Springs and Summit County and south to Montrose and Gunnison provides an area that would have minimal conflicts as well as good habitat for gray wolves.
Summit Daily News

Why is Summit County not a hotel town? Visitors and residents give input

Residents, visitors and even officials have said that Summit County is not a hotel town. With its beautiful scenery and multiple ski resorts established within the county’s jurisdiction, visitors flock to Summit County every year to ski or ride, hike, climb, mountain bike and more. These visitors, however, need...
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: What can I do with household hazardous waste?

I have some old paint and fertilizer in my garage. I think they’re recyclable in Summit County, but I don’t know where. Can you help?. Both items you mention are considered ousehold hazardous waste, leftover household products that can catch fire, react, explode or are considered corrosive or toxic. The waste also includes things like cleaners, oils, pesticides and other materials that contain hazardous ingredients. It’s important to ensure proper disposal of these products. Otherwise, the hazardous ingredients can pollute our waste stream and waterways, creating an unsafe environment for residents and landfill workers.
Summit Daily News

Friday’s drowned men identified as brothers from Mexico

The Summit County Coroner’s Office identified Friday’s two drowning victims as residents of Oaxaca, Mexico. The two decedents were confirmed to be brothers Rigoberto Martinez, 28, and Alejandro Martinez, 23. The final cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, Summit County Coroner Regan Wood reported Saturday, but it looks like an accidental drowning.
Summit Daily News

Frisco wants better internet for the sake of students, workers and visitors

The town of Frisco wants to improve its internet access, and it is seeking proposals on how to best get that done. The town is a hoping to improve its internet access for the sake of its residents, businesses and emergency services. The town sent out a request for proposals for broadband strategic plans Sept. 2 with a submittal deadline of Oct. 14. Frisco Town Council may award a bid Nov. 8.
Summit Daily News

A John Doe who died in 2012 and was found in 2016 on the Tenmile Range has, at last, been identified

A hiker trekking up a game trail in a chute along the western face of the Tenmile Range stumbled across a human skull on the forest floor. That was in 2016. Monday, the Summit County Coroner’s Office announced the positive identification of the remains as Jeffery Peterson, of Virginia. According to the coroner’s office, Peterson had been dead for four years when his remains were found. He died in 2012 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the age of 53.
Summit Daily News

A crash, a call for help and a mental health crisis: How a Boulder man’s 911 call ended with a deputy killing him

SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into an embankment in Silver Plume — he needed someone to unstick his car. Instead, a Clear Creek County deputy who responded shot and killed Glass in the early hours of June 11 as the 22-year-old experienced a mental health crisis. For an hour and nine minutes, seven officers with a variety of agencies tried to coax Glass out of the car.
Community Policy