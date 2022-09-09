Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Why China, African Nations Are Cooperating in Space
Johannesburg, South Africa — China and African nations are increasingly collaborating in space to develop their own ambitions in the next frontier analysts say. Chinese astronauts known as taikonauts have been playing a role in space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station currently under construction.
Voice of America
IMF Eyes Expanded Access to Emergency Aid for Food Shock
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be...
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll
Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to exit the parks and lay off thousands of workers. Henry Wilkins reports from Hawassa, Ethiopia. Producer: Miguel Amaya.
Voice of America
Plastics, Waste Burning on Agenda at African Environment Conference
Dakar — More than 50 African environment ministers are gathering in Senegal this week for the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment. Plastics and the harmful burning of waste are high on the agenda. The conference is taking place in the wake of major flooding and drought throughout the...
Voice of America
US Secretary of State Discusses Migration, Economics in Meeting With Mexican President
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Monday to repair relations between the two neighboring countries that have frayed over immigration and other issues. “We discussed shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane...
Voice of America
China’s Mass Incarceration of Uyghurs Overshadows UN Council Agenda
GENEVA — China’s mass incarceration of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities is not on the U.N. Human Rights Council’s packed agenda for its session starting Monday. However, the controversial policy threatens to overshadow all the other issues to be examined during the council’s monthlong session. Human...
Voice of America
Despite Cost Overruns, Delays, NASA Hopes to Launch Artemis 1 Soon
NASA has so far been unable to launch its first Artemis mission, bringing added scrutiny to a program that is billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule in returning humans to the moon. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports that despite scrubbed launches, the U.S. space agency hopes to get the Artemis program off the ground by the end of the year.
Voice of America
UN Chief: Climate Impacts Heading to 'Uncharted Territories of Destruction'
LONDON — The impacts of climate change are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday on the release of a multi-agency scientific report reviewing the latest research on the subject. The report, led by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), warns that the...
Voice of America
Gas Crisis Hits Dutch Greenhouses
Greenhouses – buildings that are used for growing plants - have helped make the Netherlands the world's second largest agricultural exporter after the United States. But the $7.9 billion industry developed when gas was less costly. A price crisis will likely speed up a change to other energy sources, but it could also cause many businesses to fail.
Voice of America
Biden Administration Plans to Boost US Biotechnology Manufacturing
In an executive order signed Monday, President Joe Biden announced steps by his administration to bolster the “bioeconomy” in the United States, a classification that covers research and development across a broad swath of products, including medical supplies, sustainable new fuels and food, as well as technologies meant to help fight climate change.
Voice of America
China Greenlights Kenyan Avocados Amid Trade Imbalance
Chinese consumers will now have an opportunity to taste "green gold" — fresh avocados from Kenya. Some say this latest trade development is a boon for avocado producers and a step toward evening out an imbalance between the two countries, but some economists say more needs to be done. Kate Bartlett explains. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
Voice of America
Nigeria Loses Africa's Top Oil Producer Spot to Angola
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria has lost its position as Africa's top oil producer to Angola, industry insiders say, and could soon become third after Libya. Oil analysts say Nigeria's production struggle is coming at the worst time, as oil prices have jumped, partly because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
Voice of America
Fighting Puts Damper on Ethiopian New Year
Ethiopians on Sunday marked Enkutatash, the start of their new year. Renewed fighting prompted a curfew in some areas close to the conflict, dampening celebrations. Reports that peace talks may start again have lifted people’s hopes, however. Henry Wilkins reports from Kombolcha, Ethiopia.
Voice of America
As China Expands Its Fleets, US Analysts Call for Catch-up Efforts
Washington — As China builds more naval and merchant ships, U.S. maritime experts are calling on the Biden administration to increase investment in domestic shipbuilding to catch up with Beijing. The disparity has prompted U.S. maritime experts to call for a "Ships Act" comparable to the recently enacted "Chips...
Voice of America
Iraq Ancient Ruins Open Up to Tourism After IS Atrocities
Hatra, Iraq — Strolling along the ancient ruins of Hatra in Iraq's north, dozens of visitors admired the site, where local initiatives seek to turn over a new leaf after a brief but brutal jihadist rule. Designated an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO, Hatra dates back to the...
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'
Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
Voice of America
Homes 'Swept Away' After South Africa Mine Dam Burst
Johannesburg — A mine dam burst and sparked flooding that swept away houses and cars in central South Africa, officials said on Sunday, forcing residents to be evacuated. Television footage showed a river of mud and water flowing away from the mine and into a nearby residential area, covering roads and sweeping houses away, in Jagersfontein, a town about 100 kilometers southwest of the Free State province capital, Bloemfontein.
Voice of America
EU Regulator Backs Pfizer’s Omicron-Adapted Vaccine Booster
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended a COVID-19 booster designed to combat the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, days after endorsing a pair of boosters tailored to target the older BA.1 Omicron variant. The latest recommendation is for a so-called bivalent vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech...
Voice of America
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
