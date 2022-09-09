Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
KMOV
Celebrate your natural crown, beauty at Frizz Fest 2022!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tower Grove Park will be a haven this weekend for people to let their natural curls and locs down to celebrate and embrace themselves. Frizz Fest will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s a family-friendly event where attendees can shop with vendors, enjoy live performances, listen to natural hair panels, and partake in various arts and crafts.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
KMOV
Hundreds gather in effort to feed thousands in need of food in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of hungry St. Louisans will get apple cinnamon oatmeal thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers at Chaifetz Arena Monday. The St. Louis Area Foodbank organized the event on the federally-recognized national day of service. The meal-packing event was meant to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
KMOV
St. Louis CITY SC opens team store at Centene Stadium
Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes. News 4's Taylor Holt covered the breaking news the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
KMOV
Episode 200! with Joe Edwards of Blueberry Hill
Local woman taking part in study on impact of blood sugar control on brain function. St. Louis CITY SC fans can now get some team merch at Centene Stadium. Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers...
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
KMOV
Community leaders distributing NaloxBoxes as opioid overdoses rise in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the number of opioid overdoses skyrocket in St. Louis, people are hitting the streets, battling to save lives. Their weapon of choice comes in the form of small, red and white boxes. Community leaders are fanning out across St. Louis, distributing this medicine to...
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
KSDK
'It's just so sad' | Community members react to 2 kids shot near Fairground Park
A 16-year-old and 9-year-old were shot on Monday afternoon. Both victims are in critical condition, but they are stable.
KMOV
Meet Shirley Temple! Our Pet of the Week
KMOV
St. Peters business park welcomes newest distributor, projects $600 million in total investment by 2024
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly $600 million in investment and subsequent tax revenue is coming to St. Peters, as the Premiere 370 business park expands to include new distributors. The 850-acre business park can be seen from Highway 370 in St. Charles County, and while it may not get...
KMOV
Lawsuit contends St. Louis City denies citizens access to public information
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local attorney is suing the City of St. Louis for being the least transparent city in the state. “They don’t care if they are compliant,” says lawyer, Elad Gross. “They are willing to violate the rights of Missourians who are making these requests. It’s not a priority for them.”
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
KMOV
FEMA opens 7th center in St. Louis area as deadline looms; no status on Metro East relief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened its seventh disaster relief center in the St. Louis area Saturday for residents whose homes were damaged in July’s historic flooding. The newest center opened at the Salvation Army on Arsenal in South St. Louis. The deadline to apply for those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County is October 7. All centers will close after that date.
Mayor Responds St. Louis Police Shooting in Old North
Tishaura Jones says body camera footage will be made available to families of victims as soon as possible
KMOV
Man found dead inside of north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside of a north St. Louis City home Monday morning. St. Louis police said they found the man dead in a home in the 4400 block of N. 20th Street. An initial investigation found that the man was suffering from an unknown injury. Homicide detectives briefly took over and then the police department classified the death as suspicious and sudden and the medical examiner is taking over the investigation.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
KMOV
Former Blues captain Backes continues to help animals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Blues captain David Backes continues to make a difference. Backes was always passionate about helping animals during his time in St. Louis and he is putting in even more time into his foundation, “Athletes for Animals,” since he retired. Monday, he shared...
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
