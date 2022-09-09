Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
'They are the pieces to the puzzle' - Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas praise teammates after their 27-26 victory
Michael Thomas talks to Shannon Spake about wanting to make sure that he was able to be out on the field to help the New Orleans Saints in their 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Wintson talks about all of the talent that the Saints have this year.
NFL Week 1: Bucs-Cowboys top plays, Sunday's surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured some shocking finishes, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Dallas Cowboys to close out the evening. Earlier, five games were decided by three points or fewer, two games went to overtime and...
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
Lamar Jackson turned down $250 million extension from Ravens
Lamar Jackson's self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension came and went, and with no deal in place, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB will play this season under his fifth-year option. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released the following statement Friday morning:. On Sunday, FOX's Jay Glazer...
Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener
It's hard to imagine how a 19-3 drubbing could get worse, but true to form, the Dallas Cowboys pulled it off. Sunday night's abysmal loss to Tampa Bay was already one of this team's ugliest of the last decade. But their hope for a bounce back hinges on the health of Dak Prescott, and that hope took a hit late in the fourth quarter when Prescott exited the game after his hand collided with Shaq Barrett's helmet.
If Cowboys aren't putting Dak Prescott on IR, what's his timeline?
There's optimism in the air in Dallas, from the sounds of it. Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his injured right thumb, and he isn't going to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the team thinks its franchise quarterback can be back playing within the next four games.
Aaron Rodgers' inability to deal with frustration is a concern for Packers | What's Wright?
Aaron Rodgers' first game with Davante Adams ended in a disappointing 23-7 loss to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 yards for 195 yards and an interception and rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a potential 75-yard TD pass on the Packers' first play of the game. Is this officially the Vikings' division? Watch as Nick Wright evaluates both teams, then explains what concern lies ahead for Green Bay.
Too soon to panic? Dallas Cowboys leave little room for optimism
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to losing Week 1 games in recent times, and surrendering another one on Sunday night wasn't such an almighty shock, given the opposition. But it was everything else that was lost on a dismal night in Arlington that added up to a calamity – losing a quarterback for an indeterminate period of time, losing faith in the offensive unit, sustaining the only defeat by an NFC East team to slip to the bottom of the division – that added up to a painful possibility.
Dak Prescott won't go on IR with sight for return in four games | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Dak Prescott underwent thumb surgery after injuring it (throwing hand) in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Dak bumped his thumb twice into Bucs LB Shaq Barrett. While he was initially expected to be out for 6-8 weeks, owner Jerry Jones said that Dak will not be placed on the Injury Reserved list and could play within four games. Nick Wright reacts to Jones' comments.
Was Seahawks fans booing Russell Wilson justified? | THE HERD
Throughout the game, Russell Wilson was booed by Seattle Seahawks fans for leaving the team in the offseason after a 10-year run with them. While they did not bother the Denver Broncos' QB, were the boos the right move? Colin Cowherd explains why, as a native from the Pacific Northwest, would 'never boo Russ,' then breaks down his impact.
Seahawks defeat the Broncos in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle | THE CARTON SHOW
Geno Smith and the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson's return Seattle 17-16. Craig Carton reacts to the Seahawks win but questions the Geno Smith hype. "We're talking about Geno Smith like he's the Second Coming of a good quarterback?! Stop the nonsense."
Bears stun 49ers: Thoughts on Justin Fields, improved defense in Week 1 win
It's what the Chicago Bears have done all offseason: make the best of their circumstances. Their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers was no different. Despite what should have been unplayable field conditions, the Bears found a way, upsetting Trey Lance and the 49ers 19-10. Things started out horribly...
Should the Cowboys go get Jimmy G? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard explains why he doesn't think the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. "The 49ers are not trading Jimmy G — one word, insurance."
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'We definitely should have gone for it'
The Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a $245 million extension just two weeks ago. Following his Denver debut, fans can't help but feel the star quarterback's first game check was wasted in Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than entrust the perennial Pro Bowler to convert a...
Cowboys need Jimmy Garoppolo or Gardner Minshew to stay afloat in NFL Playoff race | What's Wright
The Dallas Cowboys' season is off to a rough start, with a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs and Dak Prescott's thumb injury. With Dak out for at least 6-8 weeks, should the Cowboys make a move? Hear why Nick Wright believes it is time to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or even Gardner Minshew.
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
