ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 2 in the Monroe area

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NlLy_0hpENIAe00

Week 2 of high school football features long time rivalries in Oak Grove at Ouachita Christian and tough 5A matchups in West Monroe vs. East Ascension.

The first week of NELA football featured ejections, overtimes, extremely muddy uniforms and close games. Other teams such as Ouachita Christian picked up right where they left off last season.

Most games are played on Friday but are subject to change due to a shortage in officials; all games begin at 7 p.m.

Don't know where to go Friday night? Here is the Week 2 schedule.

WEEK 1Why Ole Miss baseball commit Hayden Federico still plays football despite knowing his future

TOP GAMESMonroe-area high school football: Top five games of Week 2

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Saban: "I don't forget things" like loss to ULM in 2007

Nick Saban won't forget what happened that day. It's the day a little team from Monroe, Louisiana came into Bryant-Denny Stadium and knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was Nick Saban's first year as the Tide's coach. Back then they were called Louisiana-Monroe. These days they like to be called ULM. The Warhawks play Alabama Saturday at 3:00.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fgazette.com

Farmers start the season with tough win over Homer

Union Parish High School pulled out a hard-fought 18-14 win at Homer Friday. The defending 1A State Champion Pelicans led UP 6-0 early. On their second possession the Farmers scored on a 28-yard field goal by eighth grader Ryan Reeder, to trail 6-3. That’s the way it stood at halftime.
HOMER, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
West Monroe, LA
Education
City
Oak Grove, LA
Monroe, LA
Sports
West Monroe, LA
Football
Monroe, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Football
Monroe, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Monroe, LA
West Monroe, LA
Sports
lincolnparishjournal.com

Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest

A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
RUSTON, LA
bizmagsb.com

Three area companies named to LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses

Three northwest Louisiana businesses have been named to the 12th annual LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses. Argent Financial Group, Inc., of Ruston, Hargrove Roofing, LLC, of Shreveport, and Romph and Pou, of Shreveport, were all named to the list. The LSU 100 is a highly competitive program that celebrates...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado School District announces its new Concealed Weapons Detection System

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District announced on Monday, September 12, 2022, that they have implemented protocols for staff that promotes awareness of student safety. The student safety measures include securing classroom doors during instructional time and identifying welcomed guests with official visitors’ passes from the office. Superintendent Jim Tucker presented […]
EL DORADO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Lhsaa#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lhsaa Week 2#Nela#Gamesmonroe
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Dept. and Chief Bim Coulberston report the. following arrests: Austin Prince, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested in 7-1-22 for Felony Theft, Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Dadrian Morgan, 28 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 7-5-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden, Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication and Resisting an Officer.
FARMERVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MyArkLaMiss

72-year-old West Monroe woman dies in head-on crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 4 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. The investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch

So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
The Poultry Site

Foster Farms increases pay at Louisiana poultry facility

Foster Farms announced this week that it has increased the entry level wage rate for its Farmerville, Louisiana, processing facility to $17.30 per hour from the current start rate of $12.70 per hour. The rate change is effective September 11. Farmerville TEAM Members also qualify for a very comprehensive health...
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-car crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. LSP responded to the crash on Sept. 12, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m. The crash happened on Louisiana Hwy. 151 at Weems Road. Justice was a passenger in...
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Bernice Man Succumbs to Injuries From Motorcycle Crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 167 north of LA Hwy 545. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Roger E. Ferrar. He was wearing a DOT-approved...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Downsville man arrested for Second-Degree Rape and domestic abuse charges

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following article contains content surrounding sexual assault. Viewer’s discretion is advised. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a victim on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Deputies were advised that the victim and 30-year-old Brett Michael McDaniel were riding in […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
MONROE, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy