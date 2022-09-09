Read full article on original website
VIDEO: IndyCar championship finale recap
The IndyCar championship is over, Will Power has been crowned, and Alex Palou ran away and hid to claim his first win of the season. RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the race and the fight for the title.
Rasmussen closes Indy Lights season at Laguna Seca with second victory
Christian Rasmussen finished his rookie season with a flag-to-flag victory in the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey race 2 on Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Rasmussen, from Denmark, earned his second victory of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season in the No. 28 Road to Indy/Stellrecht entry fielded by Andretti Autosport. He started from the pole and led all 35 laps after finishing second in the first race of the weekend doubleheader Saturday.
How Austin Dillon got the ball rolling with Kyle Busch
In the days following Tyler Reddick’s announcement in early July that he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after next season, Austin Dillon thought about the company’s future. It didn’t take Dillon long to think about the best free agent on the market: Kyle Busch. “I mentioned it...
'I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency' - Power
Will Power played the self-described “long game” in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, and it paid off at Laguna Seca on Sunday when he joined the ranks of two-time champions. “I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency,” said Power, who claimed his solitary victory of...
The RACER Mailbag, September 14
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Saturday Ferrari Challenge races prove dramatic at Sonoma
Ferrari Challenge took to the hills of Sonoma for the final North American weekend of its 2022 championship. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ferrari Challenge competition worldwide, drivers reveled in the cooler conditions that swept up through the San Francisco Bay after a sweltering week of testing. That being said,...
Newgarden ready for a reset after "really tough year"
Josef Newgarden put on a show in the 2022 IndyCar season finale. Starting 25th after a rare mistake in qualifying, he made maximum use of an aggressive four-stop strategy to climb through the field to second. “We tried today, for sure,” he said. “We gave our best, as we always...
Mazda MX-5 Cup: VIR - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Virginia International Raceway, watch them below:. Round 11:. Round 12:. The next rounds and 2022 season finale of the...
VIDEO: Laguna Seca IndyCar pre-race report
Some championship points scenarios, a Sunday emergency in the paddock, a secret meeting between warring teams, silly season notes, crowd size update, and farewells to get you ready for the IndyCar title showdown with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. Watch below or click here.
Aston Martin signs F2 champion Drugovich to reserve and development role
Aston Martin has secured the services of the new Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich as the first member of its driver development programme. Drugovich has won five races so far this season to be crowned F2 champion at Monza on Saturday – with a full round still remaining – and signed with Aston Martin on the same day. In his new F1 role, the Brazilian will become a reserve driver and is scheduled to run in FP1 in Abu Dhabi as well as the post-season young driver test.
Marks wins at rainy Watkins Glen as Dyson clinches TA championship
In his first TA class start of the 2022 season, Justin Marks won the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International in a rain-filled event where the new Pirelli 18-inch rain tire made its impressive debut. Marks started the race from the pole and led every treacherous lap in the wet. Second-place finisher Chris Dyson, who has led the point standings since the season opener at Sebring International Raceway, officially clinched the 2022 TA championship.
Ganassi IndyCar squad rues rough finish to 2022
Chip Ganassi Racing absolutely dominated the Monterey Grand Prix. On any normal weekend, such a statement would bring joy, but their enthusiasm was tempered somewhat due to the lack of race-winning pace for its two championship contenders. CGR’s Alex Palou led 67 of 95 laps and put in the drive...
Lundgaard raises game and wins IndyCar Rookie of the Year
For Christian Lundgaard, the 2022 Rookie of the Year crown is the perfect exclamation mark at the end of a season that started on a frustrating note, but became increasingly encouraging as time went on. “I think this race today might have been one of the better races we’ve had...
Palou looking ahead after missing IndyCar title hunt
Alex Palou saved the best for last in his 2022 IndyCar season, delivering his first win of the year with a display of dominance on a scale rarely seen in the final race at Laguna Seca on Sunday. The Spaniard qualified fifth, but started 11th after being handed a six-place...
Kansas proof of consistent winning ability for Wallace and Barker
For Bubba Wallace, a win Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway felt good for several reasons. While it was his second career win in the NASCAR Cup Series, it was his first not called short by rain and not on a superspeedway. It came after Wallace led 58 laps, and he and his 23XI Racing team, aside from one potential loose wheel, put together a solid weekend from start to finish.
GT Celebration crowns its 2022 champions
GT Celebration (GTC) crowned its 2022 Overall, East and West Coast Champions this past weekend at Circuit of the Americas after a successful season visiting some of the top tracks in the country. The schedule was selected to host eight event weekends that feature two races for each class. “This...
Teams split over Safety Car finish
The Safety Car finish to the Italian Grand Prix has split opinion in the Formula 1 paddock over whether the regulations need reviewing to try and avoid such an ending in future. Daniel Ricciardo’s stoppage led to a Safety Car with six laps remaining and a number of drivers made...
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
Verstappen within touching distance of title after Monza win
Max Verstappen romped to an easy victory at the Italian Grand Prix after Ferrari gambled away Charles Leclerc’s lead on a two-stop strategy. Leclerc had got away from pole position easily to control the first part of the race while Verstappen worked to recover from seventh on the grid. The Dutchman dispatched the task rapidly, rising to third after two laps and second on lap 5, but he couldn’t close down Leclerc for the lead. Both drivers were on the soft tire, on which their cars were equally suited.
SPEED SPORT to join EPARTRADE and RACER for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
SPEED SPORT will team up with EPARTRADE and RACER in presenting the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week webinar series, which will take place between November 28 and December 2, 2022. Speakers over the last two years have included race industry leaders like Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Zak Brown, Chip Ganassi,...
