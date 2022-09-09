ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live scoreboard: Keep track of all 8 Week 3 Big Bend high school football games here

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
We're back for another jam-packed Friday as 11 teams take the gridiron tonight for Week 3 action. From Monticello to Cairo to back home at Gene Cox, the Tallahassee Democrat/Big Bend Preps has you covered for tonight's games.

Hyperlinked to this story is a scoreboard via ScoreStream. Refresh the widget or page to update the scores throughout the night. Prep sports reporter Jack Williams and FAMU sports reporter Gerald Thomas III will also be on the ground reporting live tonight.

Williams will be at Lincoln vs. Gadsden County and Thomas will be at St. John Paul II vs. Maclay. You can follow Williams on Twitter for live game updates in videos @jackgwilliams and Thomas at @3peatgee.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

