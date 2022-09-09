South Bend high school football Week 4 scoreboard: Recapping Friday night's games

Heading into Week 4 of the South Bend area's 2022 high school football season, the power structure has begun to take shape. But there's plenty of time to either cement or reverse team fortunes, starting with Friday night.

The Tribune high school football coverage team of Justin Frommer , Scott Davidson , Anthony Anderson and Adam Kroemer are all out at games. Follow the updated action from their games and others right here. Be sure to hit REFRESH and scroll down to see other games.

More: These are the 4 things we learned after Week 3 of South Bend-area high school football

FINAL: New Prairie 34, Marian 14

When/where: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Otolski Field in Mishawaka.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Otolski Field in Mishawaka. Records: New Prairie 3-0 (1-0 NIC), Marian 1-2 (0-0).

FINAL: Saint Joseph 21, Adams 14

Goal-line stand to end the game.

Jeremiah Love 6-yard TD run gets Adams on the board. 21-7 SJ late in the third quarter.

Ortiz 1-yard TD run. SJ leads 21-0 in the third quarter

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Father Bly Field in South Bend.

Records: Adams 1-2 (0-0), Saint Joseph 1-2 (0-0).

Last week: Adams outlasted city rival Riley 14-6 in double overtime. ... Saint Joseph dropped an 8-3 final at John Glenn.

FINAL: Cincinnati Saint Xavier 35, Penn 10

Clock is running in Cincinnati. Ohio rule is up by 30 points.

St. X on opening drive of second half, Steven Napier caps 10-play, 3:20 drive with rushing TD. St. X 35, Penn 3.

Andrew Weber scored again, this time on a pass play from Jack O'Malley. St. X 21, Penn 3. Eight minutes to play in second quarter.

After a 29-yard field goal by Penn, St. X marches right down the field and scores in 1:08 minute drive, capped by Jack O'Malley score. St. X 14, Penn 3.

St. Xavier had a 53-yard punt return by Andrew Weber. St. X 7, Penn 0

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at St. Xavier (Cincinnati).

Friday, 7 p.m. at St. Xavier (Cincinnati). Records: Penn 2-1, Saint Xavier 1-2

FINAL: Edwardsburg 45, Niles 7

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg.

Friday, 7 p.m. at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg. Records: Niles 1-1 (0-1 BCS), Edwardsburg 1-1 (1-1)

FINAL: Elkhart 41, South Bend Washington 0

FINAL: Mishawaka 37, Goshen 6

Other games

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend high school football Week 4 scoreboard: Recapping Friday night's games