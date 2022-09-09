ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Mississippi high school football scores, live updates from MHSAA Week 3

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03b4Le_0hpEN1FY00

Week 3 of the 2022 MHSAA high school football season with an undefeated clash between Warren Central (2-0) and Germantown (2-0). The Mavericks look to continue their perfect season under first-year coach Russell Mitchell before traveling to Gulfport (2-0) next week.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-2) hosts Simpson Academy (3-0) in the biggest matchup of the week in the MAIS. MRA looks to get back on track after losing 48-40 to Pulaski Academy (Arkansas).

Here is a recap of Week 3 in the MHSAA and Week 4 in the MAIS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gojsutigers.com

Football Trio Earns Weekly Honors

A trio of Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. DE Nyles Gaddy was named both Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player Of The Week and BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week. RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and K Alejandro Mata was named SWAC Specialist Of The Week.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Madison, MS
State
Mississippi State
Madison, MS
Sports
City
Gulfport, MS
Madison, MS
Education
Madison, MS
Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue

Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Madison Ridgeland Academy#Pulaski Academy#Mhsaa#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mhsaa Week 3#Mavericks#Simpson Academy
WJTV 12

Dedication held for Ray Rogers Memorial Highway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, officials dedicated a segment of U.S. Highway 80 in Pearl as the Ray Rogers Memorial Highway. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Sen. Dean Kirby, Rep. Tom Weathersby and Pearl Mayor Jake Windham to dedicate the portion of U.S. 80 in Ray Rogers’ name. The event was […]
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Developers discuss creating a trail through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last 20 years, urban designer Ryan Gravel has been working to connect 45 neighborhoods in Atlanta with a trail — but one that also stimulates economic growth. Now, he’s giving his opinion on how Jackson could do a similar project. “There’s a...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MHP investigating three fatal crashes in three days

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week. On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Roll-off Dumpster Day continues in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got the chance to get rid of unwanted items. During Roll-off Dumpster Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off old furniture, appliances, trees, home accessories and more. One Jacksonian says everyone should participate in an effort to clean up the Capital City. “It’s very convenient, very convenient. This […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two men injured in Rankin County shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after two men were shot Monday night. Rankin County Sheriff Brian Bailey said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Barker Road in the Pelahatchie area. According to Bailey, three men were involved in the incident, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute. Two men […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery

A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy