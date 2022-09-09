Votes are in: The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week winner for Week 1

Congratulations to McGuinness junior quarterback River Warren for winning The Oklahoman's Week 1 Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll.

Warren completed 17 of 25 passes for 236 yards and six touchdowns as the Irish beat Clinton 46-14 last week.

Heritage Hall junior quarterback Andy Bass placed second in the poll, and Christian Heritage senior receiver and defensive back Nate Jines was third.

Fans and coaches can nominate athletes for The Oklahoman’s player of the week by tweeting Hallie Hart (@halliehart), James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) and Nick Sardis (@nick_sardis) or by emailing them at hhart@oklahoman.com, jjackson@oklahoman.com and nsardis@oklahoman.com.

Here are the results from the Week 1 player of the week poll:

River Warren, McGuinness, 596 votes (35.73%)

Andy Bass, Heritage Hall, 567 votes (33.99%)

Nate Jines, Christian Heritage, 168 votes (10.07%)

Colin Thomas, Noble, 158 votes (9.47%)

Kamden Sixkiller, Norman North 135 votes (8.09%)

Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert, 44 votes (2.64%)