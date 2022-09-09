ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Lyft Stock Got a 4% Lift Today

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

The end of the week for ridesharing-king Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) was marked by faint, yet persistent, rumors of a takeover by an outside entity. Scattered chatter in the online investosphere had it that the company is now a buyout target, although who was disseminating these rumors and which party (or parties) might be interested were fuzzy, at best.

But we're human and pay attention to gossip, so stocks trade on rumors. On Friday, in Lyft's case, this was bolstered somewhat by an analyst's take on the situation. As a result, the company's share price accelerated by more than 4% on the day.

So what

Acknowledging those rumors, Loop Capital prognosticator Rob Sanderson reiterated his buy recommendation on Lyft stock at a price target of $31. That's a very bullish level, considering that the current price is almost 50% lower.

In a new research note, despite his acknowledgement of the latest Lyft takeover scuttlebutt, Sanderson pointed out that the source -- or sources -- of the speculation was unclear, implying that investors shouldn't rely on it.

Nevertheless, he wrote, "While we are suspicious on the validity of speculation, the idea of Lyft as a take-out target makes sense to us and has been a recent topic of conversation with investors."

Now what

The analyst feels that Lyft, essentially No. 2 in the ride-hailing market behind Uber Technologies , should be considered a potential strategic asset for companies involved in the next-generation automotive market. He singled out developers of autonomous-driving technology as potential acquirers should Lyft, in fact, be considering a sale.

Such a deal would require a buyer with decent financial resources. At the moment, Lyft's market capitalization is close to $6.4 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Lyft
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lyft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The market has had a rough year, largely due to high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Inflation slowed in July, and now the market is wondering if it slowed again in August. Whichever way inflation goes has the potential to significantly move markets, one way or the other. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Uber Technologies#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Loop Capital
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Mixing growth and value stocks is a recipe that can improve large portfolios. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and one that brings the value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Latch and Coinbase had big moves higher last week. They're vulnerable now. InnovAge reports financial results on Tuesday afternoon, and it has failed to impress lately. Stocks historically move higher, but Latch, InnovAge, and Coinabse might fail to beat the market this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
216K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy