NIL in Nevada: High school sports executive director says, 'We're on our way'

By Mike Swanson
 4 days ago

Nevada is considering the model California and New York have built regarding name, image and likeness

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has a new executive director, and NIL is in his crosshairs.

Donnie Nelson, who took over the job July 1, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal this week that Nevada is considering the model California and New York have built regarding name, image and likeness — and the ability for high school athletes to financially benefit from them.

No date or timetable is set to adopt new NIL legislation in Nevada, Nelson said, “but we’re on our way,” he told the Review-Journal.

High school NIL rules from Alabama through Wyoming, plus Washington, D.C.

In New York and California, athletes can agree to commercial endorsements only if they aren’t affiliated with the athlete’s school or team (no team jerseys, hats or logos, for example).

In California last month, all 70 St. John Bosco varsity football players were given the opportunity to capitalize on their name, image and likeness in a deal with sports performance, equipment and wellness technology company KONGiQ .

St. John Bosco is the No. 1 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 . Nevada's lone team in the Top 25 is Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 5.

(Photo by Jann Hendry)

