Nashville, TN

Tennessee high school football scores, TSSAA live updates for Week 4 in Nashville area

By Tom Kreager and Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

It's a jam-packed Week 4 with some big games set for Friday night.

None are bigger in Middle Tennessee than a potential Class 6A state championship game between two-time defending Class 6A state champion Oakland traveling to Ravenwood, a Class 6A quarterfinalist to Summit in 2021.

The match up includes two teams ranked in the top 10 in this Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings with the Patriots ranked second and Ravenwood ranked ninth.

Another key matchup is in Division II-A where Friendship Christian hosts Grace Christian Academy.

Other big games to track on Friday include Fayetteville traveling to Upperman in a Class 1A vs. Class 4A contest.

TSAA live updates, highlights for Week 4

9:07 p.m.: TSAA early final scores

Brentwood Academy 42 , Whitehaven 7

Mount Juliet 41 , Warren County 0

Riverdale 41, Shelbyville 3

East Nashville 14 , Hillsboro 0

Alcoa 27, Maryville 14

Brentwood 14, Henry County 12

8:20 p.m.: Oakland deep ball gives Pats a halftime lead

Oakland quarterback throws a deep ball to take a 27-24 lead over Ravenwood at the half.

7:30 p.m.: Breakaways for days

Franklin Road Academy's Ty Clark broke away for a 64-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 19-7 lead with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter

