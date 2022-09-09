ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unnecessary government interference would stifle American innovation | Opinion

By Abby Trotter
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
Innovation is the backbone of the American economy and the key to our future. American-bred life science and technology has helped solve many of our nation’s most complex health care problems and improve our daily lives.

I’ve experienced this over the past decade working with Life Science Tennessee to help grow and sustain our state’s strong biopharmaceutical and high-technology industries while educating on the importance of building an innovation economy. Tennessee’s life science community, which employs nearly 34,000 Tennesseans, is at the center of many health care breakthroughs, thanks to some of our nation’s best and most highly regarded research institutions.

For example, researchers at Vanderbilt University, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory are leading the charge to develop lifesaving treatments and cures for complex, chronic conditions like COVID-19, cancer and even the ongoing opioid epidemic, which has plagued our state for decades.

The link between our research universities and the private sector has long been a major driver and a critical component of American innovation. Congress recognized the important partnership in 1980 when it passed the Bayh-Dole Act, permitting universities to patent their researchers’ inventions even when partly funded by the federal government. This system has worked well, protecting and promoting American innovation – including significant research done here in Tennessee – which has led to cures that have saved countless lives around the world.

Since the act's passage, the number of patents from government-funded research has skyrocketed, reaching more than 40,000 in 2017. Hundreds of new laboratories have opened, and scientists and researchers have opted to take their skills to the classroom to teach the next generation of innovators so we can continue to see new cures. Universities nationwide have launched more than 15,000 American startups and created more than 300 new patented medicines.

Tennessee’s academic centers have contributed not only to a strong biosciences industry, but a thriving economy. In fact, Tennessee secured 500 bioscience patents in 2019 and our research universities conducted nearly $800 million in bioscience-related academic research and development in 2018. Tennessee is a case study on the importance of maintaining the strong partnership between our universities and the biopharmaceutical sector.

Unfortunately, some activists want to use an incorrect interpretation of the Bayh-Dole Act in an attempt to lower the cost of new treatments. And while many might see this as a worthy goal, this misguided effort will come at the expense of new biopharmaceutical investment and future innovation.

The threatened use of so called “march-in rights” is misdirected and unfair. The consequences will significantly weaken innovation and will put future Tennessee research as risk, including research that is desperately needed to find new cures and fight untreated diseases. If they are successful, thousands of Tennesseans – and millions of Americans – who depend on the future of medicine will suffer.

Simply by looking at the numbers and the overwhelmingly positive impact of the Bayh-Dole Act, it’s clear that government shouldn’t try to fix a proven system that has led to the development of so many new medicines while also helping propel the American economy.

At a time when America’s life science industry developed lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines in record time while also making other unprecedented strides in medical innovation, it’s wrong to discourage the partnership between universities, the private sector and government that has helped make it possible.

We can all agree that forward-thinking policy solutions are needed to lower the cost of health care. But we can’t do so at the expense of private-sector investment in innovation and commercialization of new inventions and new cures that save lives.

Abby Trotter is the executive director of BioTN and Life Science Tennessee and has significant experience working with the state’s startups and innovation-based economy. A native of Oak Ridge, Abby is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

