Cancer

Electrician Dad, 31, Had Terrible Back Pain And Blue Lips That Doctors Told Him Was ‘Job-Related Arthritis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 5 days ago
de burn
5d ago

what is wrong with these Dr's. (if that's what you call them). new born babies young children and young adults do get cancer. hope you are doing better 💔🙏

Lexi Grace
5d ago

what a sin with all these doctors misdiagnosed these people's illnesses turning into cancer..it seems like the doctors should do more testing to be sure...

Senior Strong
4d ago

Daily we read how doctors are missing diagnosis. Are we dummying down in our medical schools ? Ever since COVID I’ve lost faith in our medical community. They sold us out by not speaking up on the fake vaxx to keep their jobs. Everyone knows vaccines take many many years to find to market AND no vaccine needs 4+ boosters in a years time.

CANCER

