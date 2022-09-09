ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police identify man killed in Over-the-Rhine Thursday

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5C0h_0hpEMOQn00

A 52-year-old man was killed in Over-the-Rhine Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Elm Street around 11:30 a.m. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials identified the man as 52-year-old William Reliford.

The investigation into Reliford's death is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRC

Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Avondale hit-and-run dies due to injuries

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer has reported the manstruck in a hit-and-run on Reading Road in Avondale last month has died. The Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Richard Tavares has died. The coroner's report cited injuries Tavares sustained from the hit-and-run as the cause of death. Following the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Over The Rhine#Violent Crime#The Homicide Unit
Fox 19

Avondale shooting investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Woman struck in Northside hit-and-run dies due to injuries

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is reporting the death of a womanwho was struck in a hit-and-run in Northside in July. According to the coroner's report, 35-year-old Sarah Sweeney died Sunday after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Hamilton and Pullan Avenues in late July.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Delays growing after crash on I-71 blocks one lane in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy