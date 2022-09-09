ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Idea Fest returns to Madison Sept. 12-17

The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Circus World elephants to retire after summer of 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Circus World announced Tuesday that its elephants will be retiring from performing under the big top after the summer of 2023. Circus World stated that the time until the elephants retire will be spent in celebration, commemorating their history with the circus. Scott O’Donnell, Circus World site director, said plans are already underway.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more

Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Madison 2022

Situated between two large lakes, the famously bike-friendly state capital of the state of Wisconsin is said to be one of the most quintessentially American cities. It’s known for being home to the sprawling flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, as well as its four large lakes, its collection of parks and green spaces, its UNESCO World Heritage site, craft brews, and as a vibrant cultural centre; including a lively array of nightlife and a varied annual calendar of events and festivals.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

Small 16-year-old dog rescued by Madison FD after falling into hole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family’s 16-year-old pup was rescued last week by Madison firefighters after the small dog fell into a construction hole on the city’s southwest side. Madison Fire Department reports that officials arrived just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8, to Captains Court. Firefighters spotted...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Chazen Museum of Art exhibit illuminates historically marginalized voices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new exhibit at the University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Chazen Museum of Art opened Monday, bringing a voice to those who have been marginalized and excluded historically while on campus. It’s part of the UW-Madison Public History Project, which started in the fall of 2019....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home

It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Portion of Williamson Street to close for Willy Street Fair this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A section of Williamson Street will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the annual Willy Street Fair. The city’s Traffic Engineering Division will close three blocks of Williamson Street South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street are also set to close.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
DARLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Public Art’s ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ art project was officially unveiled in Monona this afternoon in honor of 9/11. Photos of the hydrants were displayed around the city’s fire station for the community to enjoy. Artists who painted the hydrants presented the pictures of their works and explained their creations of art alongside organizers and the Monona community.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Jefferson County launches barn quilt tour

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something to do as the Autumn settles in? Jefferson County is launching their self-guided Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail. Made up of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County, the tour came to be because of local barn quilt artist and high school student Tawney Hadler.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

