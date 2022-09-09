Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
It’s time to get cheesy! The Green County Cheese Days are back in 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s billed as the oldest food fest in the Midwest — it’s the Green County Cheese days in Monroe!. The festival only happens every other year, but it will be in full swing on Sept. 16-18, 2022. The 2022 Green County Cheese Days...
nbc15.com
Idea Fest returns to Madison Sept. 12-17
The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 20...
nbc15.com
Circus World elephants to retire after summer of 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Circus World announced Tuesday that its elephants will be retiring from performing under the big top after the summer of 2023. Circus World stated that the time until the elephants retire will be spent in celebration, commemorating their history with the circus. Scott O’Donnell, Circus World site director, said plans are already underway.
nbc15.com
20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more
Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Madison 2022
Situated between two large lakes, the famously bike-friendly state capital of the state of Wisconsin is said to be one of the most quintessentially American cities. It’s known for being home to the sprawling flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, as well as its four large lakes, its collection of parks and green spaces, its UNESCO World Heritage site, craft brews, and as a vibrant cultural centre; including a lively array of nightlife and a varied annual calendar of events and festivals.
nbc15.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!. Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Live music will feature polka, rock, country and blues in downtown New Glarus. The Oktoberfest King and...
nbc15.com
Small 16-year-old dog rescued by Madison FD after falling into hole
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family’s 16-year-old pup was rescued last week by Madison firefighters after the small dog fell into a construction hole on the city’s southwest side. Madison Fire Department reports that officials arrived just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8, to Captains Court. Firefighters spotted...
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
nbc15.com
Chazen Museum of Art exhibit illuminates historically marginalized voices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new exhibit at the University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Chazen Museum of Art opened Monday, bringing a voice to those who have been marginalized and excluded historically while on campus. It’s part of the UW-Madison Public History Project, which started in the fall of 2019....
Channel 3000
Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home
It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
nbc15.com
Portion of Williamson Street to close for Willy Street Fair this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A section of Williamson Street will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the annual Willy Street Fair. The city’s Traffic Engineering Division will close three blocks of Williamson Street South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street are also set to close.
nbc15.com
Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Idea Fest returns to...
nbc15.com
Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Public Art’s ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ art project was officially unveiled in Monona this afternoon in honor of 9/11. Photos of the hydrants were displayed around the city’s fire station for the community to enjoy. Artists who painted the hydrants presented the pictures of their works and explained their creations of art alongside organizers and the Monona community.
nbc15.com
An organization in Madison hosts its first event since the pandemic for people battling addiction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization hosted an event to help people battling addiction find resources. Wisconsin Voices For Recovery held an event Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The goal of the event was to help those overcoming addiction find hobbies and activities to help with recovery.
Beloit interviews six people for superintendent, final selection set for Sept. 27
BELOIT, Wis. — The School District of Beloit’s search for a new superintendent is entering the home stretch. The district will interview six applicants this week, selecting finalists for the position on Tuesday, the Board of Education announced. A final round of interviews with the Board of Education and community staff forums will be held on September 21.
nbc15.com
Jefferson County launches barn quilt tour
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something to do as the Autumn settles in? Jefferson County is launching their self-guided Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail. Made up of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County, the tour came to be because of local barn quilt artist and high school student Tawney Hadler.
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped make sure a man didn’t get caught in the rain Saturday. Officials said the man rang the doorbell at the fire station on McKenna Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. He told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was running out of power.
