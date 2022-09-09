Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
Special Investigation After New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In HV
Officials confirmed a special investigation is underway after New York State police fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Checks, financial documents being stolen from Westchester County post office drop-off points
Curbside post office boxes have been broken into by force or with a stolen key, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office. There have also been reports of the mailboxes being stolen from the street and thieves using fishing techniques to take mail out of the boxes.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing NYC suspects that wrecked a school bus in Wappinger given appearance tickets
FISHKILL – Two New York City residents who led police on a car chase on Route 9 on August 12 during a grand larceny investigation at Key Bank in Fishkill have been arraigned and released with appearance tickets. On August 12, 2022, the State Police and the Village of...
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Who’s Stealing the Mail in Peekskill, NY?
Someone is stealing mail in Peekskill, and the police are trying to get to the bottom of it. Could it be Blair, Tootie, Natalie, or Jo? Well, not likely, but...the fictional Eastland School, an all-girls boarding school from the 1980s tv series The Facts of Life was set in Peekskill, NY. Maybe Mrs. Garrett has a case of sticky fingers? Well there was that time the girls got busted for shoplifting.
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
Rapist Caught After Assault On Putnam Trailway, Police Say
An alleged rapist was nabbed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a popular Hudson Valley Trailway. The incident took place in Mahopac shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Putnam Trailway. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, the department was notified...
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday....
NBC New York
21-Year-Old Woman in NY Lake Drowning That Killed Her 2 Brothers Has Died: Family
A 21-year-old woman who leaped into a New York lake along with her 18-year-old brother to help another family member who was struggling to stay afloat late last month has also died, relatives said in a GoFundMe post this week. Nasrin Amin had been on life support since the Aug....
INTERVIEW: Hero trooper describes harrowing water rescue in Fishkill
The Wappinger-based state trooper who saved a man in Dutchess County last month during a water rescue is speaking with News 12 about the harrowing ordeal.
Trooper who fatally shot Wawarsing man identified
The New York State Police have released the names of two troopers involved in a fatal shooting Friday in Wawarsing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police release names of troopers involved in fatal shooting
TOWN OF WALLKILL – State Police have released the names of the two troopers involved in the fatal shooting incident on Friday, September 9 in the Town of Wawarsing. Trooper Elias Strickland initially deployed a Taser in an attempt to apprehend 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin, who was armed with a large knife while inside a residence on Clark Road in Pine Bush.
That Time a Hudson Valley Man Trashed Local Home and Blamed it on Kim Kardashian
Some love her, and others may not. But years before Kim Kardashian's split with Kanye, was she giving out the addresses of local Hudson Valley homes for others to find? Probably not. But this was the utterly bizarre excuse one Hudson Valley man gave offcials after he was found inside an area home.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
