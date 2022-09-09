ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

New York City, NY
New York State
101.5 WPDH

Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?

To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
NEW PALTZ, NY
#Crime#Police Departments
101.5 WPDH

Who’s Stealing the Mail in Peekskill, NY?

Someone is stealing mail in Peekskill, and the police are trying to get to the bottom of it. Could it be Blair, Tootie, Natalie, or Jo? Well, not likely, but...the fictional Eastland School, an all-girls boarding school from the 1980s tv series The Facts of Life was set in Peekskill, NY. Maybe Mrs. Garrett has a case of sticky fingers? Well there was that time the girls got busted for shoplifting.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily News

NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review

The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police release names of troopers involved in fatal shooting

TOWN OF WALLKILL – State Police have released the names of the two troopers involved in the fatal shooting incident on Friday, September 9 in the Town of Wawarsing. Trooper Elias Strickland initially deployed a Taser in an attempt to apprehend 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin, who was armed with a large knife while inside a residence on Clark Road in Pine Bush.
WALLKILL, NY
