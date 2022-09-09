ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

Dickies Arena goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Dickies Arena on Friday, December 23 as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

