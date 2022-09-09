Read full article on original website
15 fantastic fêtes and galas every Fort Worth social butterfly should attend in fall 2022
Philanthropic Fort Worthians are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas and elegant soirees is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and chic, be-seen parties. Beyond being fun, fancy parties to...
Dickies Arena goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic show
The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Dickies Arena on Friday, December 23 as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
The first Oktoberfest event of the season happens this week, and it’s a big one that starts with a fun run. This week also brings the 36th annual edition of the largest wine festival in the Southwest. Save room for pumpkin beer and pie — the latter in the form of an inaugural pie-eating contest.
New FWSO maestro hits high note in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music...
Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music director
Robert Spano is cruising through the Colorado mountains, his 10-year-old pug Maurice asleep in the backseat. It’s the last full week of August, and — in music parlance — Spano is between movements. He’s just wrapped up another summer as music director of the Aspen Music Festival, and he's now en route to Fort Worth, to begin his tenure as the 10th music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. First he'll swing through Atlanta, where he'll pack some last things from his 20 years as maestro of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Start planning a drive-worthy weekend trip to Plano this fall
Like it or not, we're barreling toward fall and its close companion, the holiday season. The good news is that autumn and the ensuing holidays are also jam-packed with fun festivals, so you'll want to start planning a little getaway to Plano so you can enjoy them all. Get your...
These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September
The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs launches 2023 world tour in Arlington
Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will start a massive 2023 world tour in a place he clearly loves — Dallas-Fort Worth. The country superstar will open his tour with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 25, 2023, according to a release. The unnamed...
10 Dallas-Fort Worth cities unlock spots on new list of top U.S. home markets
At least by one measure, the Dallas-Fort Worth homebuying market is still on fire. Cities in DFW make up one-third of the top 30 cities in WalletHub’s new ranking of the best places in the U.S. to buy a house. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney hold the top three spots....
Dallas-Fort Worth mourns Queen Elizabeth II, one of its longtime idols, who has died at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, died September 8 after reigning for 70 years; she was 96. Her death was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace that said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”. According to the BBC, doctors placed her under medical supervision after...
Buzzy Rooftop Cinema Club comes to downtown Fort Worth to offer movies with a view
A new kind of moviegoing experience will come to Fort Worth this fall when Rooftop Cinema Club opens on the outdoor terrace of The Worthington Renaissance hotel on Tuesday, October 4. According to a release, Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth will be a permanent outpost at the hotel, repurposing...
Arlington museum suits up for fierce 'Knights Tale' armory exhibition from Italy
It'll be out with the cute princesses and in with the fierce knights when the Arlington Museum of Art opens its next exhibition, "A Knight's Tale," this fall. The fall-winter exhibition will run October 22, 2022-February 12, 2023 and promises to be "a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight," a release says.
Fort Worth movie theaters entice film fans with $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Fort Worth and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include AMC...
These are the 8 best things to do in Fort Worth this Labor Day weekend
Local theater will be at the forefront of events in and around Fort Worth this weekend, with three new interesting productions. There will also be screenings of a new documentary, a symphonic celebration of women of soul, two country music concerts, and a live musical score performance for an old-but-timely film.
9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 7 University of Texas...
Fort Worth chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants
Fort Worth chef Tim Love has bid the Bayou City farewell. The celebrity chef has closed the three restaurants he operated in Houston, two of which were spinoffs of Fort Worth staples, as follows:. Woodshed Smokehouse: his "homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised, and slow-cooked" Love Shack:...
Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium
The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with. These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The menu is from Legends...
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
1883 star Faith Hill to receive prestigious award from Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth
Country superstar and actress Faith Hill will receive the Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth this fall. The museum made the announcement in a news release about the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. The 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony will take place Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Dickies Arena.
8 Dallas-Fort Worth cities rank among top Texas magnets for movers in 2022
Dallas-Fort Worth leads the state’s major metro areas for popularity as a moving destination, a new report shows. Eight DFW cities rank in the top 20 in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. The survey spanned January 1-July 5, 2022.
