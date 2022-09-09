Read full article on original website
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
The questions that surrounded Auburn’s young and relatively inexperienced wide receiver corps entering the season have yet to be answered in full through two weeks of action. Instead, they may have been amplified during the team’s too-close-for-comfort win against San Jose State in Week 2 — a game in...
Owen Pappoe and his teammates at Auburn have an opportunity to course correct from a tough 28-20 loss last season against Penn State. Pappoe was on track to becoming an early-round NFL Draft with a solid junior season on the Plains. Bryan Harsin’s first season as the Tigers head coach got off to a 2-0 start with hopes of ruining the “Whiteout” party at Beaver Stadium.
The mental images of 100,000-plus white-clad fans celebrating into the rural Pennsylvania night still stings for Auburn. It’s a difficult memory to erase for Auburn, which felt like it squandered a golden opportunity last September at Beaver Stadium. Auburn fell, 28-20, to Penn State in what was a marquee early-season nonconference matchup, handing the Tigers their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.
Derick Hall recalls stepping onto the field at Beaver Stadium a year ago and seeing nothing but white in every direction. Penn State packed 109,958 fans, the majority of them clad in all-white, into its stadium for last year’s nonconference clash in Happy Valley. It was a different kind...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau spent the offseason extolling the virtues of an offense led by running the ball. So far, the plan is working. The Tigers scored nine touchdowns in wins against Mercer and San Jose State. Eight of the touchdowns in the victories came on the ground.
Pete Golding’s dad, Skip, appeared to threaten a caller during the “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Tuesday after the caller was critical of the Alabama defensive coordinator. “Give me his address,” Skip Golding said of Legend during the broadcast. “I’ll meet his ass because I ain’t scared....
The season is still young, but a worrisome pattern in the SEC already trends foul. Auburn’s passing game is starting to smell like an illegal dumping ground of rotting chicken parts in Winston County. Just imagine the horror. Just imagine if someone were actually paying attention. Auburn coach Bryan...
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Auburn will be a home underdog for its marquee nonconference showdown with No. 22 Penn State. The Nittany Lions opened as one-point favorites against the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since shifted to make Penn State a three-point favorite for the SEC-Big Ten clash on the Plains. Auburn (2-0) welcomes Penn State (2-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
Auburn flirted dangerously with a loss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare against San Jose State after a first half full of offensive struggles. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley and backup Robby Ashford combined to go 7-13 for 70 passing yards, each throwing an interception in the first half with Auburn (2-0) trailing 10-7 against the Spartans. Meanwhile, San Jose quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was 13-21 with 121 passing yards.
Among the storylines coming out of Alabama’s thrilling win over Texas — Quinn Ewers doing his best Colt McCoy, a record number of penalties — one third-quarter play will be remembered for what it almost was. Facing a third-and-8 from his own 3-yard line, Bryce Young scrambled...
The latest addition to Auburn University’s new, $110-million Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is now open for coffee, tea and pastries. Atlanta-based Thrive Farmers opened its newest coffee roastery and café, ThriveHere@Auburn, this week in the Rane Center, as well as a second coffee shop in the The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center next door.
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
Growing up in Dallas, Ga., Susan Cox never imagined she’d one day own a business inside an elephant-shaped building. How could she?. Yet, that’s where life’s path took her. Cox, who moved to Alabama with her husband Judson Cox, had a career in management at Walmart and was working at the Roanoke store when Wally Gladney walked into her life.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting. Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.
