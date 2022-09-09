ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Remembering Chicago Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis

CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning. Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons. “Ramsey’s passion for...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What would Chicago’s weather be like if the Rocky Mountains weren’t there?

What would Chicago’s weather be like if the Rocky Mountains weren’t there?. Jeff Nardas, Moline, Ill. Familiar landmarks of Chicago’s climate would be absent or significantly diminished if the Rocky Mountains were not there. Frequent, abrupt temperature changes would be greatly reduced. Huge temperature ranges between summer heat and winter cold would vanish. The occasional storms that swirl into the Midwest from their birthplace in the lee of the Rockies would also disappear.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Rachel Dratch talks Chicago, Boston accents and smelly socks

Comedian and actress Rachel Dratch joined us to talk about her comedy start here at Chicago’s historic Second City. She also told us about her the SNL character that seems to resonate the most with fans. Rachel is partnering with Lysol to launch the #LysolLaundryChallenge – Challenging families to sanitize their stinky socks.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

UniverSoul Circus returns Washington Park after 2-year hiatus

CHICAGO(CBS) -- For the first time in two years, the UniverSoul Circus is returning to Washington Park.The highly interactive show combines music, theater, and circus arts.The international cast includes clowns, trapeze artists, daredevil motorcycle riders, and aerial ballerinas.The big top will open Friday and runs through Oct. 23.Tickets start at $27.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
Secret Chicago

A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October

Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd.  The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court. 
CHICAGO, IL
golackawanna.com

Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago

WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
CHICAGO, IL
