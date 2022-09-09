The temporary fencing at Albany Station caught my eye on Saturday. It was not the only noticeable thing there, I found when I stopped to take a closer look. The first was, of course, the fence and the signs. At long last, the train station is going to get a proper raised platform. This has been on the to-do list since the historic station was rebuilt in 2005.

ALBANY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO