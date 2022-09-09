Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
KVAL
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14, to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
KVAL
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
KVAL
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
ijpr.org
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
KVAL
Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
KVAL
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
KVAL
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
KVAL
Wildfires becoming more common in Lane County
Smoky weekend skies sent many of us back to 2020, when the Holiday Farm Fire was burning in eastern Lane County. As hotter and drier summers continue, the wildfire threat will remain. We took a look back at how much of Lane County's forests have been burned over the last...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices
The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF
Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
oregontoday.net
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
nbc16.com
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers
Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
hh-today.com
Three things to notice at Albany Station
The temporary fencing at Albany Station caught my eye on Saturday. It was not the only noticeable thing there, I found when I stopped to take a closer look. The first was, of course, the fence and the signs. At long last, the train station is going to get a proper raised platform. This has been on the to-do list since the historic station was rebuilt in 2005.
kezi.com
Benton County files for eminent domain to acquire land for justice campus
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County government is filing to invoke eminent domain to acquire a nearly 30-acre parcel of land on which to site a new justice campus after their most recent offer to buy the land was refused by the owner. Benton County officials say they offered nearly...
