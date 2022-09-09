ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14, to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

LTD bus service restored to Oakridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
ijpr.org

Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes

Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Wildfires becoming more common in Lane County

Smoky weekend skies sent many of us back to 2020, when the Holiday Farm Fire was burning in eastern Lane County. As hotter and drier summers continue, the wildfire threat will remain. We took a look back at how much of Lane County's forests have been burned over the last...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices

The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF

Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8

Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
POLK COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Three things to notice at Albany Station

The temporary fencing at Albany Station caught my eye on Saturday. It was not the only noticeable thing there, I found when I stopped to take a closer look. The first was, of course, the fence and the signs. At long last, the train station is going to get a proper raised platform. This has been on the to-do list since the historic station was rebuilt in 2005.
ALBANY, OR

