‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 and ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3
Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of House of the Dragon and talk about the lack of set pieces in this episode (1:00) and whether the show is spending too much time on setting up history the average viewer might not care about (15:24). Then they talk about the third episode of The Rings of Power and what is motivating the plot of the show (37:05).
Five Ways to Cover the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Bryan and David look back at the week of media coverage in reaction to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II (07:00). Later, Bryan dives into what goes on in the NFL press room on opening weekend, and more (25:00). Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker. Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah. Subscribe:...
‘American Gigolo’ Premiere Recap
Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin dive into the series premiere of Showtime’s American Gigolo remake starring Jon Berthal. Later, they give predictions on what to expect for the season. The Latest. ‘House of the Dragon’ Needs to Get Out More. Like the book it’s based on, HBO’s series...
Ken Jennings Is a Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Cohost—Don’t Mention That to Everyone He Beat
Editor’s note: On Saturday, Ringer senior staff writer Jonathan Tjarks passed away. You can find information about how to support Jonathan’s family here. On Monday night, Ken Jennings—the winningest contestant in Jeopardy! history—will finally step behind the lectern of the Alex Trebek Stage as an official permanent host. Through a season filling in part time with actress Mayim Bialik, he has served as a comforting bridge to the quiz show’s glory days for viewers and contestants alike.
The Winners and Losers of the 2022 Emmy Awards
After Will Smith delivered one of the most shocking moments in the history of any award show earlier this year, the 74th Emmy Awards were going to have a lot to live up to. But for better or for worse, the Emmys stuck to the usual script, with bits led by affable host Kenan Thompson, acceptance speeches of varying degrees of quality, and, thankfully, nobody famous being slapped in the face. The ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater for the first time since the start of the pandemic, just one marker that a genuine sense of normalcy has returned to the Emmys—even as some of the victors broke exciting new ground. (Hello, Squid Game!) Below, we break down the biggest winners and losers from Monday night’s festivities.
‘Katrina Babies’ With Edward Buckles
Bakari Sellers is joined by director Edward Buckles to discuss the HBO Max documentary Katrina Babies (3:57), the resiliency of the community impacted by Hurricane Katrina (7:13), and what to expect next in what’s already a promising career (15:17) Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest: Edward Buckles. Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Breakdown: Viserys Needs a Hand
We didn’t get very much dragon action in this episode of House of the Dragon, but that doesn’t mean the customs of House Targaryen weren’t on full display. The tension is rising in King’s Landing. Let’s examine one of the most complicated and important relationships in the show—that of the king and his brother.
HBO’s Reassertion, Quinta Brunson’s Breakout, and More Emmy Takeaways
Matt and Craig recap the 2022 Emmy Awards as well as Matt’s experience from inside the event and the after-parties. They give out their own awards for the winner of the night, the biggest snub, and the best and worst moment of the night, discuss who has the brightest future after Monday night’s results, and more.
Steven Spielberg Prints the Legend
“Mommy and Daddy will be with you the entire time.” So begins Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical fantasia The Fabelmans, with 7-year-old Sammy (Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford) taking in 1952’s Best Picture–winning circus drama The Greatest Show on Earth with his parents. Waiting in line with their wide-eyed son, Burt and Mitzi Fabelman (Paul Dano and Michelle Williams) each try in their own way to quell his obvious anxiety: dad by deconstructing the whirring, moving parts of of the projector, mom by explaining that what they’re about to see will be like a dream. Somewhere between these two points—one precisely technical, one sweetly ephemeral, and both, in their way, deeply mysterious—lies the miraculous truth of moviegoing, as well as moviemaking: a craft that’s also a form of sorcery, an art that’s also a science.
There’s a Movie at the Center of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama. History Suggests It’ll Be a While Before We Can See It Clearly.
Editor’s note: On Saturday, Ringer senior staff writer Jonathan Tjarks passed away. You can find information about how to support Jonathan’s family here. You probably haven’t yet seen Don’t Worry Darling, the second film directed by Olivia Wilde, but you’ve almost certainly heard about it. The film became the subject of TikTok-fueled rumors of on-set tension between Wilde and star Florence Pugh as far back as 2021. Since then, the stories of behind-the-scenes troubles have multiplied, picking up subplots involving infidelities, he said/she said accounts of cast changes, and a video of Harry Styles maybe-but-almost-certainly-not spitting on Chris Pine that’s been studied with a Robert Langdon–like intensity. At this point the movie itself feels like an afterthought, a still nucleus surrounded by buzzing electrons that set off one unstable reaction after another.
‘House of the Dragon’ Focuses on Its Core Four
Editor’s note: On Saturday, Ringer senior staff writer Jonathan Tjarks passed away. You can find information about how to support Jonathan’s family here. We knew all along that, unlike the wide-ranging Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon was going to be a more tightly focused Targaryen family affair. And now, after the fourth episode brought a budding romance between a married Targaryen uncle and his Targaryen niece to the screen, we know it to be true in all senses of the phrase.
D23 News Instant Reactions
Van, Joanna, and Charles come to you live from Anaheim—fresh from the D23 Expo—to give their reactions to all the latest Disney news, including Marvel (00:45), Lucasfilm (67:08), and more. Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, Charles Holmes. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Social: Jomi Adeniran. Addition Production Support: Arjuna...
