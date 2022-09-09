Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Papa Brunk’s Bakery opening soon in Fort
There’s a new doughboy in town. Tim Brunk, head baker at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek for the past 25 years, and his wife, Jill, plan to open Papa Brunk’s Bakery on Fort Atkinson’s south side in mid-October. The city of Fort Atkinson has awarded...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A family atmosphere at West Bend Lakes Golf Club in Town of Trenton, WI
Town of Trenton, WI – “We would never be where we are without the employees,” said Tom Merkel, co-owner of West Bend Lakes Golf Club. The family-owned course at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend auto repair shop takes second location on Highway 60
TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A new auto repair shop will be taking over the current one located at 7007 Highway 60 in the town of Cedarburg. The Cedarburg Town Board approved transferring an existing conditional use permit from Scott’s Service Center to Auto Safety Center. The building is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg Mercantile back patio project near completion
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Mercantile is getting closer and closer to finishing its back patio with a wheelchair-accessible ramp. Cedarburg Mercantile sells artwork from local artisans of various disabilities and works in tandem with Blossom IDD, a nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Owners Cindi and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Fire Department hosting 9/11 observance | By Steve Volkert
September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Fire Department is putting together a short observance of the attack of 9/11 on Sunday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Bernd Park, behind the Fire Station. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Neighbors who would like to participate in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Richfield Village Board to form agricultural subcommittee | By Jim Healy
September 9, 2022 – Richfield, WI – Nominations from the agricultural community will be shared with the Village President in September and be brought before the Village Board at the regularly scheduled meeting on September 15, 2022, at 7 p.m., lower level of the Richfield Village Hall 4128 Hubertus Road, Hubertus, WI.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Schoemann, Schulteis present Anti-Crime Plan to council
WEST BEND — The Common Council this week discussed the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan, including the referendum that will be on county ballots on Nov. 8 to increase taxes for funding that plan. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Sheriff Martin Schulteis attended Monday’s West Bend Common Council meeting,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha flooded apartment, Red Cross Brookfield shelter opened
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The sunshine Tuesday, Sept. 13 was more than welcome in Waukesha, where people were still cleaning up from the relentless rain that fell over the weekend. Along the Fox River, an entire apartment building was evacuated because of flooding. The eight-unit building is just a block from...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
CBS 58
Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory in Wisconsin. Theresa Albury from Marion, Iowa submitted the photos below; these flowers are “sky high.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine thrift store swamped by rain
Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Should West Bend School District arm teachers to improve security?
September 13, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend School Board spent 32 minutes Monday night discussing whether arming teachers would be a good way to improve school safety. The final decision appeared to be more discussion was needed. The topic was first addressed in the...
whbl.com
Watch for Lane Closures on Hwy 57 and 23 This Week
Sheboygan County motorists are being advised to stay aware for road repairs on Highway 57 near Random Lake, and Highway 23 near Plymouth this week. The Wisconsin DOT says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on 57 at County Highway “K” this week between 6 a.m.. and 4 p.m. daily. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
CBS 58
Deceased fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A deceased fetus was found near 84th and Morgan Sunday evening, Sept. 11. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells CBS 58 the fetus was approximately 18 weeks gestation. An autopsy was performed. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
voiceofalexandria.com
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kohler elects new president, CEO following death of Herbert Kohler
KOHLER, Wis. - The Kohler Co. Board of Directors announced on Monday, Sept. 12 that it has elected President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler to the additional role of Chair of the Board, following the passing of Executive Chairman Herbert Kohler, Jr. on Sept. 3. Herbert Kohler was 83.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
