brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
wbrz.com
Big cat birthday! Mike the Tiger turns 6 and celebrates with a special treat
BATON ROUGE - BR's favorite big cat celebrates a very special day on Sep. 13—it's Mike the VII's birthday!. Mike VII was only 11 months old when he arrived at LSU in August of 2016. Now, under the care of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, he has grown to be a very dashing young man that the capital area loves.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's National Merit semifinalists announced, Baton Rouge Magnet leads state
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists across the nation in the class of 2023. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be offered in the spring.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Beach Boys Are Coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Beach Boys Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer tour will visit The River Center Theater in Baton Rouge on October 5, 2022 at 7:30pm. For more than fifty years, the Beach Boys have become synonymous with California lifestyle and summertime. They...
Live After 5 returns this Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Sept. 14, 2022
The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road. Officials say don't be a part of the problem. Do not throw trash out...
225batonrouge.com
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies
Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
brproud.com
Local wine retailer celebrates one year in BR with free alcohol tastings
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Total Wine and More is celebrating one year in Baton Rouge with wine, beer, and spirit tastings. The celebration also has live music and free giveaways. The event ends on Sunday, Sept. 11. Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wine Tastings:. Chandon Family.
theadvocate.com
Land that housed Dax on Verot sold for $3.75 million to this New Orleans company
The New Orleans-based real estate company that bought 15 acres in south Lafayette has bought a large tract of land that housed a longtime restaurant along Verot School Road, land records show. Key Real Estate bought 13 acres for $3.75 million from Bouillion Family Properties. Part of the property housed...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's native plants can be natural butterfly magnets. This group is showing how.
When Janine Kharey, a busy wife, mother and teacher, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2007, one of the hardest things she faced was letting go of her garden, a habitat for butterflies that was teeming with native Louisiana plants. She could keep teaching and taking care of her...
Hen ‘paying respect’ in Popeyes drive-thru line at Popeyes in Louisiana
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to cut in line. Grunewald was waiting in line […]
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
Baton Rouge Grocery Store Turns Salad Bar Into Beer Cooler for LSU Game [PHOTO]
A grocery store on Nicholson Drive turned its salad bar into a beer cooler in preparation for the LSU-Southern University football game.
fox8live.com
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
Baton Rouge Business Report
Vacant 12-story building on Wooddale sells for $1M to investor at auction
A vacant 12-story building on Wooddale Boulevard has sold at auction for $1 million to a Natchitoches-based investor, according to public documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The former office building sits on 4.31 acres between Lobdell Boulevard and Airline Highway near Bon...
brproud.com
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
City of Walker hosting benefit car show
Walker, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker is hosting a benefit car show during its swamp pop Saturday portion of fall festival on October 1, reportedly. Cars, jeeps, and bikes are able to participate in the show with an $20 entry fee. All car show proceeds will go to Walker’s animal shelter and the Rescue.Rehome.Repeat, officials say.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
