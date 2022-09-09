ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Beach Boys Are Coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Beach Boys Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer tour will visit The River Center Theater in Baton Rouge on October 5, 2022 at 7:30pm. For more than fifty years, the Beach Boys have become synonymous with California lifestyle and summertime. They...
Live After 5 returns this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
Around Zachary for Sept. 14, 2022

The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road. Officials say don't be a part of the problem. Do not throw trash out...
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
Vacant 12-story building on Wooddale sells for $1M to investor at auction

A vacant 12-story building on Wooddale Boulevard has sold at auction for $1 million to a Natchitoches-based investor, according to public documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The former office building sits on 4.31 acres between Lobdell Boulevard and Airline Highway near Bon...
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
City of Walker hosting benefit car show

Walker, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker is hosting a benefit car show during its swamp pop Saturday portion of fall festival on October 1, reportedly. Cars, jeeps, and bikes are able to participate in the show with an $20 entry fee. All car show proceeds will go to Walker’s animal shelter and the Rescue.Rehome.Repeat, officials say.
